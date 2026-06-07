A Russian resistance group, Black Spark, has emerged from the shadows to advocate for the armed overthrowing of Vladimir Putin and work alongside Ukraine to weaken the Kremlin from within Russia itself. The group's primary goal is to systematically weaken Putin's ability to wage war through violent resistance.

Under dictatorship, justice must be met with Molotov cocktails. That is the slogan of Black Spark , a Russian resistance group that advocates for the armed overthrowing of Vladimir Putin and works alongside Ukraine to weaken the Kremlin from within Russia itself.

The underground movement has emerged from the shadows under the public representation of Igor Volobuev, a former banking executive who defected to Ukraine after Moscow's full-scale invasion in 2022 and took up arms against his former homeland. Now decorated by Ukraine and awarded the Golden Cross in the name of President Volodymyr Zelensky, Volobuev claims Black Spark has built a clandestine network stretching across Russia that is carrying out sabotage attacks against military, energy and transport infrastructure in an effort to drain the Kremlin's resources.

The core of their rebel movement is made up of those commonly considered the middle class, who have been trying for years to change the Russian regime peacefully. Putin's terror has destroyed their faith in dialogue. According to Volobuev, the group's primary goal is to systematically weaken Putin's ability to wage war through violent resistance. Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said: Black Spark's mission is to deplete the economic potential of Putin's regime.

Particular emphasis is placed on crippling the oil industry as the regime's lifeblood. The organisation claims to have carried out a string of attacks targeting Russia's transport networks, oil infrastructure and military supply chains. In a string of newly published videos on Black Spark's Telegram channel, the group appears to show its members infiltrating oil facilities and military units, where they spread liquid accelerants before setting the sites ablaze, claiming to destroy equipment worth millions.

Other footage shows operatives planting explosive devices, often marked with the group's logo, which they describe as a symbol of courage and retribution for the true fighters against Putin's dictatorship. Since the beginning of the year alone, Black Spark has destroyed and damaged several dozen railway locomotives intended for transporting oil, petroleum products, and military cargo. The damage is estimated at up to $50million.

Among its most recent operations was the destruction of a railway tank car carrying 73,000 litres of diesel fuel in Krasnodar, a city in the south-west of Russia near the Black Sea. Video footage shows a remotely detonated explosive device destroying the tanker, which was apparently destined for the Lukoil fuel network. Much of Black Spark's activity centres on Russia's vast railway system, which it views as essential for transporting military equipment and oil revenues.

In one operation, the group said it received intelligence that components, engines and military equipment were due to be transported from Chelyabinsk, near the border with Kazakhstan, to military units in the Orenburg region around 350miles west. Members allegedly set fire to a VL10 freight locomotive hours before departure, damaging the engine and disrupting the shipment. A second locomotive was later targeted at Novosergievskaya station.

In recent times alone, we have damaged and destroyed seven locomotives worth a total of approximately 400 million rubles, and the FSB has been running amok, searching unsuccessfully for us across Russia, the group claimed alongside videos of the operation. Another mission targeted the strategic Agryz to Akbash railway line that runs via Krugloe Pole, also near the Kazakh border.

Black Spark claimed responsibility for two explosions at a railway station in Naberezhnye Chelny, near Kazan in central Russia, that destroyed two tank cars carrying 140 tons of specialised mineral oil allegedly intended for military equipment. The group described the route as a heavily guarded artery serving Russia's military-industrial complex. It was uninterrupted, until we showed up, the statement said. Elsewhere, Black Spark claimed responsibility for destroying two locomotives used in transporting oil along the Trans-Siberian Railway.

The oil industry is the lifeblood of the Putin regime, and we have been targeting it, and will continue to do so, to reduce the Kremlin's revenues, the group declared. The movement has also expanded beyond rail sabotage, claiming it blew up two major Gazprom gas pipelines near St Petersburg - the Belousovo-Leningrad and Konnaya Lakhta pipelines. According to the group, both supplied energy to major defence manufacturers, including Severnaya Verf, Admiralty Shipyards and facilities operated by missile producer Almaz-Antey





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