Russia's Prosecutor General drops murder charges against three sisters who killed their abusive father, citing self-defense after eight years of investigation.

Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has officially recommended that the murder investigation into the killing of Mikhail Khachaturyan be dropped, marking a pivotal shift in a case that has captivated the nation for eight years. The decision follows a comprehensive review of evidence surrounding the deaths of the father by his three daughters, Krestina, Angelina, and Maria Khachaturyan.

Prosecutor General Ends Eight-Year Probe

The Prosecutor General determined that the sisters acted in desperate self-defense against a systematic pattern of abuse that included sexual violence, beatings, humiliation, and death threats. This conclusion effectively nullifies the murder charges previously filed against the women, who were initially viewed by the public and investigators as cold-blooded killers.

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The recommendation signals the end of a legal process that began on July 27, 2018, when Mikhail Khachaturyan was found dead on the staircase of his apartment building on the Altufevskoe highway in Moscow. He had suffered multiple stab and cut wounds to his chest and neck, leading to the immediate arrest of his daughters, who were aged 19, 18, and 17 at the time.

Mikhail Khachaturyan Abuse Evidence Revealed

The case has only recently unraveled the depth of Mikhail Khachaturyan's tyranny, with posthumous convictions now acknowledging violent sexual acts against his teenage daughters. In 2025, official investigations confirmed he intentionally inflicted grievous bodily harm and produced pornography involving his children, which he subsequently posted on the internet.

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Angelina Khachaturyan testified that the sexual assault began during a family holiday in Israel in November 2014. She detailed how her father isolated them in his bedroom, using his religious devotion as a tool for control. He frequently told them that sex outside marriage was a sin, yet claimed a divine right to assault them because they were his blood.

Maria Khachaturyan recalled the specific night of the killing as her final straw. Their father had scolded them for leaving their Soviet-era housing block messy, then summoned them one by one into his bedroom. He screamed and cursed them before pepper-spraying each of them in the face, causing Krestina to collapse in unconsciousness.

Khachaturyan Family Defended Father Initially

Initially, the broader Khachaturyan family and segments of Russian society defended Mikhail Khachaturyan. His mother, Lidiya, and sister Naira launched a libel suit in January 2020 against Aurelia Dunduk, Mikhail's estranged wife, for claiming in an interview that he had raped her.

The family argued to Russian media that a husband cannot legally rape his wife, dismissing the allegations entirely. Many across Russia, including these relatives, characterized the young women as scheming ingrates who had murdered their father in a premeditated effort to steal his money.

This narrative persisted despite leaked WhatsApp messages revealing Mikhail's threats. In January 2018, during a pilgrimage in Israel, he threatened to rape both his daughter and his estranged wife upon learning Angelina was not home. Three months later, he sent vulgar voice messages threatening to beat and kill her if she left.

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Khachaturyan Sisters Legal Status and Future

Following their arrest, the sisters were placed under house arrest and subjected to strict isolation. They were prohibited from communicating with each other, using the internet, or speaking with the press. This separation prevented them from coordinating their defense and fueled public outrage over the family's treatment.

Lawyer Mari Davtyan stated that expert examinations confirmed the father's violence. Experts diagnosed each girl with abuse syndrome and post-traumatic stress disorder since 2014, establishing a direct causal relationship between these conditions and Mikhail Khachaturyan's actions.

The sisters noted that they had effectively enslaved their father, serving him by ironing, cleaning, and cooking. If they fell short of his impossible expectations, he responded with brutal physical violence. Their only protection had been their unity, which was forcibly broken by their arrest.

The resolution of this case has profound implications for legal standards regarding domestic violence and self-defense in Russia. The sisters ignited a nationwide feminist movement demanding better rights for women, challenging the traditional views that initially dominated the public discourse surrounding their tragic story.