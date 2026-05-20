Russian President Vladimir Putin Meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attended a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, where they reaffirmed their ties and discussed energy and security as well as their overall relations. Putin's visit to China comes after a sequence of events aimed at cementing Beijing's image as an influential superpower.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attended a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, where they reaffirmed their ties and discussed energy and security as well as their overall relations .

Putin's visit to China comes after a sequence of events aimed at cementing Beijing's image as an influential superpower. The two leaders agreed to extend a friendship treaty and discussed Russia's oil exports to China and its role as a reliable energy supplier during the Middle East crisis. Putin praised their bilateral relationship as a crucial balancing force in international relations





wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Russian President Vladimir Putin Chinese President Xi Jinping Welcoming Ceremony Reaffirmed Ties Discussed Energy And Security Overall Relations Friendship Treaty Oil Exports Natural Gas Middle East Crisis Reliable Energy Supplier Balancing Force International Relations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Putin visits China to reaffirm Russia ties as Xi also seeks stable US relations after Trump summitRussian President Vladimir Putin is traveling to China to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Read more »

Russian Leader Vladimir Putin Arrives in Beijing for Talks with Xi JinpingRussian leader Vladimir Putin has arrived in Beijing for talks with 'long-time good friend' Xi Jinping, just four days after Donald Trump's visit. The leaders of Russia and China are set to discuss how to further strengthen their strategic partnership and exchange views on key international and regional issues.

Read more »

Russian President Putin Arrives in Beijing for Talks with Xi JinpingRussian President Vladimir Putin is on an official visit to China, where he will discuss bilateral strategic partnership and key international and regional issues with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. They also exchanged congratulatory letters marking 30 years of strategic partnership.

Read more »

Russian Leader Vladimir Putin Arrives in Beijing for Talks with Xi JinpingRussian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Beijing for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, just four days after Donald Trump's state visit. Both leaders aim to strengthen their strategic partnership and discuss international and regional issues, with Putin mentioning the 'unprecedented' level of relations between Russia and China.

Read more »