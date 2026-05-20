Russian President Putin Meets with Chinese President Xi, discuss bilateral ties and cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attended a welcome ceremony in Beijing during Putin's visit. The two leaders praised each other and discussed their cooperation in trade and international relations, along with their cooperation in the energy sector.

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised his close ties with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and said their countries are partners in trade and international affairs as they opened bilateral talks Wednesday on his trip to Beijing.

Putin, speaking at a welcome ceremony, said, 'My dear friend, we are truly delighted to see you. We keep in constant touch, both personally and through our aides in the government.

' He further stated that 'we are truly delighted to see you. We keep in constant touch, both personally and through our aides in the government.

' Xi also stressed the 'political mutual trust and strategic cooperation' between the countries, according to Chinese state media. The two leaders focused on energy and security as well as their overall ties. They agreed to extend a friendship treaty first signed in 2001 and emphasized their cooperation in the energy sector. The two sides also discussed their role as a stabilizing factor on the international stage and their ability to provide a peaceful alternative





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Russian-Chinese Relations Bilateral Talks Cooperation In Trade And International Affairs Friendship Treaty Russian-Chinese Energy Sector Cooperation Stabilizing Factor On The International Stage

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