Russian Oligarchs Restless Under Putin Amid Succession Speculation

Russian billionaires are quietly plotting for a post-Putin era, fearing asset seizure and isolation under his rule. Experts note a shift toward 'Ded' nicknames and 1990s nostalgia.

Russian billionaires are increasingly restless under the rule of Vladimir Putin, with top business leaders reportedly engaging in succession planning for a future without the president. Experts indicate that the country's elite have grown frustrated with their current subservience, routinely using the pejorative term 'Ded' to refer to the 74-year-old leader. This internal shift signals a deepening discontent among the ultra-wealthy class regarding their lack of political influence and personal security.

Loss of 1990s Power and Privilege

The Russian oligarchs long for the return of a 1990s-style system where they could exert significant political authority without fear of severe consequences. Since Vladimir Putin first assumed the presidency in 2000, he has demonstrated little interest in sharing power, firmly subjugating the nation's tycoons beneath his control. Unlike the era when money equated to direct political leverage, these billionaires now risk having their assets seized or facing assassination if they criticize the Kremlin chief or his unpopular war in Ukraine.

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The practical impact of this subjugation is evident in the daily lives of the super-rich, who feel treated like low-level criminals despite their vast wealth. Bill Browder, a financier who was banned from Russia in 2005 after campaigning against corruption, highlighted the humiliation faced by these individuals. He noted that they can no longer fly their private jets freely or park their yachts in the best harbors across Europe, leading to a profound sense of isolation and degradation for men who once operated with absolute confidence.

Kremlin Meetings and Total Subservience

The dynamics of power within the Kremlin were starkly illustrated during a meeting on February 24, 2022, where Vladimir Putin gathered more than three dozen of Russia's richest men in the Yekaterininsky Hall. The atmosphere was tense, with attendees wearing face masks due to the ongoing pandemic, while Putin himself remained unmasked at the opposite end of the cavernous room. The physical distance between the leader and the businessmen symbolized the vast gap in authority, with journalists describing the tycoons as pale and sleep-deprived.

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During this gathering, Vladimir Putin announced his expectation that the business elite would support the conflict in Ukraine and collaborate with the government to sustain the economy. Footage of the event, published by the Kremlin, showed complete silence from the invited billionaires, highlighting their fear of voicing any dissent. Bill Browder recalled how these previously arrogant figures, who once walked the Davos economic forum with confidence, transformed into subordinate and desperate individuals in the president's presence.

Historical Precedents and Future Scenarios

The cost of opposition in Russia has historically been severe, serving as a warning to other potential critics within the business community. Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who was Russia's richest man at the time, spent a decade in prison after accusing Vladimir Putin of presiding over widespread corruption in 2003. Although Khodorkovsky denied charges of tax evasion and fraud, his imprisonment demonstrated the high stakes involved in challenging the president's authority or his alignment with state interests.

Despite the immediate prospect of Vladimir Putin's departure remaining uncertain, a historic political shift is occurring among the ultra-rich regarding the future of Russia. If the president were to die in office or resign, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin would immediately assume the presidency. However, Mishustin has not shown a desire for the top role, which may be a deliberate factor in his appointment. As the leader who has served for a quarter of a century considers his health and longevity, the Russian oligarchs are quietly murmuring about the potential return to a more chaotic, yet politically empowered, 1990s-style oligarchy.