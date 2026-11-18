Federal authorities have indicted Russian national Igor D'iu for conducting surveillance on employees of a California technology and defense firm, allegedly acting on behalf of a foreign government to target workers supporting Ukraine.

Federal prosecutors have indicted a Russian national, Igor D'iu, for allegedly conducting surveillance on employees of a major technology and defense firm in California. The indictment, unsealed on Wednesday, reveals a state-sponsored operation designed to target and harass workers at an American company assisting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. Authorities described the scheme as an attempt to intimidate personnel involved in supplying weapons and technology to Ukrainian forces.

Arrest and Federal Charges Filed

D'iu, a Russian citizen who was arrested in October, has been charged by a federal grand jury with conspiring to act as an agent of a foreign government without notifying the Attorney General. Additional counts include interstate stalking and fraud in connection with identification documents. U.S. Attorney Craig Missakian stated that the allegations describe a coordinated effort to turn Silicon Valley into a base for foreign intelligence operations, emphasizing that such activities would not be tolerated on American soil.

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The government alleges that D'iu entered the United States illegally during the summer of 2026 after being recruited by co-conspirators via the Telegram messaging platform. Court documents indicate that he received instructions, equipment, and financial support from these handlers, who instructed him that his mission was to gather intelligence for the benefit of the Motherland. His journey involved traveling from Turkey to Mexico in June 2026 before crossing the border into the United States.

Surveillance Tactics and Coordinated Spying

Once inside the country, D'iu was directed to purchase laptops, cellphones, and other specialized equipment to execute his assignments. Affidavits reveal that he was instructed to visit a coffee shop near the company's office in Palo Alto to identify employees and photograph their laptops. He was also told to position his own laptop at designated locations near the firm to remotely access networks and extract employee information.

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Investigators allege that D'iu went beyond digital surveillance, engaging in physical stalking. He reportedly conducted online searches for the home addresses of several employees, including a senior executive. One specific incident involved him following a female employee in a silver Lexus for nearly 30 miles as she drove from the firm's Palo Alto office toward San Francisco.

The pursuit ended only when the employee called 911 and drove to a police station in San Francisco. At that point, D'iu abandoned his tracking of her vehicle. However, evidence suggests this was not an isolated event; investigators allegedly obtained proof that D'iu had previously followed other employees of the targeted firm.

Fraudulent Identity and Law Enforcement Response

During his operations, D'iu utilized fraudulent identification documents to conceal his true identity. These documents included an altered U.S. passport and a Social Security card bearing the name Hugo Landry Johns. After police contacted him regarding the stalking incident in September, he changed vehicles and traveled to Nevada before returning to the Bay Area to continue his assigned tasks.

FBI agents executed a search of D'iu's home in East Palo Alto in October, seizing approximately $18,000 in cash, two Russian passports, and the aforementioned fraudulent identification documents. M. Scott Proctor, Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for National Security, stated that D'iu's actions, if proven, constitute a flagrant violation of U.S. sovereignty and an unacceptable attempt at intimidation against those who build defense technology.

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Legal Consequences and Next Steps

If convicted, D'iu faces significant prison time and financial penalties. He could receive up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for acting as an agent of a foreign government without prior notification to the Attorney General. Additionally, he faces up to five years in prison for both the conspiracy charge and interstate stalking.

It remains unclear whether the accused has secured legal representation ahead of his next court appearance, which is scheduled for Tuesday. While the specific identity of the targeted technology and defense firm has not been publicly disclosed, the company is likely one of several major U.S.-based contractors including Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, or RTX Corporation, formerly known as Raytheon.

News organizations have reached out to these three companies for comment regarding the allegations. As the legal proceedings unfold, federal authorities have reiterated their commitment to aggressively pursuing and prosecuting any foreign entities that attempt to conduct illegal intelligence operations on American soil.