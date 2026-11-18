Igor D'iu, a Russian national, was indicted on charges of acting as an agent of a foreign government and stalking employees of a U.S. defense technology company in Silicon Valley. He faces up to 21 years in prison and $850,000 in fines.

Federal prosecutors have formally indicted Russia n national Igor D'iu on multiple charges, including conspiring to act as an agent of a foreign government and interstate stalking. The unsealed charges arrive as President Donald Trump meets with global leaders, including a brief handshake with Russia n President Vladimir Putin, at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China.

The indictment details how D'iu was allegedly recruited, directed, and funded by the Russian government to conduct espionage against a major U.S. technology company in Silicon Valley. The FBI identified the target as a firm supplying defense technology, including Patriot systems, to Ukraine during its war against Russia. D'iu's alleged mission was to gather sensitive intelligence on employees of this critical defense contractor.

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Roman Rozhavsky, Assistant Director of the FBI Counterintelligence and Espionage Division, stated that D'iu used physical surveillance, electronic tracking devices, and fraudulent identities to collect intelligence. Rozhavsky emphasized that the arrest serves as a stern warning that no matter where an individual is or who they work for, justice will find them if they attempt to undermine U.S. national security.

The timeline of D'iu's espionage campaign reveals a dangerous pursuit in California. After entering the United States illegally from Mexico, he was instructed to surveil employees at a coffee shop in Palo Alto. He aggressively followed a female employee for 30 miles, running red lights and making illegal turns, forcing the victim to seek refuge at a police station.

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Department of Justice officials confirmed that investigators obtained evidence that D'iu had been following other company employees on preceding days. He allegedly attempted to remotely access information from laptops at the cafe. Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General M. Scott Proctor described the conduct as a flagrant violation of U.S. sovereignty and an unacceptable attempt at intimidation against those building defense technology.

D'iu faces up to 21 years in federal prison and fines totaling $850,000 if convicted on all charges. He is scheduled to appear in federal court on November 21. The indictment highlights the ongoing threat of foreign espionage targeting the American tech sector, particularly firms supporting allied nations in active conflicts.