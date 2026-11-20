The missile landed near the border with Ukraine, according to Warsaw.

Two missiles and a drone landed in Poland during a Russian bombardment of Ukraine overnight Thursday, according to Warsaw, in an incident that will prompt alarm about the war spilling over into NATO territory.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Friday that one missile landed at Nowy Lipowiec around 30 miles inside the border with Ukraine, another at Rudnik nad Sanem, while the jet-powered drone fell at Molodycz.

Also read Poland Investigates Unidentified Objects Near Ukraine Border Amid Russian Strikes

"This attack of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine with impact on Poland was one of the largest since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine," Kosiniak-Kamysz told Polish media. Poland and other members of NATO's eastern flank have long warned of missiles and drones entering its territory. NATO's 5th article is a mutual defense clause that states an attack on one member is deemed an attack on all.

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Newsweek has contacted the Russian defense ministry for comment. This is a developing story and will be updated.during a Russian bombardment of Ukraine overnight Thursday, according to Warsaw, in an incident that will prompt alarm about the war spilling over intolanded at Nowy Lipowiec around 30 miles inside the border with Ukraine, another at Rudnik nad Sanem, while the jet-powered drone fell at Molodycz.

"This attack of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine with impact on Poland was one of the largest since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine," Kosiniak-Kamysz told Polish media....