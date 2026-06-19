Russian Missile Misfire Strikes Moscow Oil Refinery in Aftermath of Massive Ukrainian Drone Attack

Video evidence shows a Russian air-defense missile accidentally hitting an oil refinery in Moscow during a large-scale Ukrainian drone assault. Separate footage depicts troops firing MANPADS from a highway as traffic passes. The attack, the largest on Moscow in years, triggered fires, evacuations, and widespread smoke, highlighting vulnerabilities in Russia's air defense.

Recent video evidence suggests a Russian air-defense missile mistakenly struck an oil refinery in Moscow, while separate footage depicts troops firing from a highway amid traffic.

These incidents followed a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack on Thursday that blanketed Russia's capital in toxic smoke. Drones targeted the city's oil refinery for the second time this week. One video, circulated on X, shows soldiers using Man-Portable Air-Defense Systems (MANPADS) from a busy Moscow motorway as cars and civilians pass by. Reports from Russian independent media and Ukrainian Telegram channels indicate a Chinese tourist filmed a missile intercept attempt against a drone heading for the Kapotnya refinery.

The video, originally shared on Douyin, shows the missile missing the drone and hitting a fuel tank, causing a massive fire. OSINT analysis by Russian outlet ASTRA points to a contrail that allowed tracking of the missile's trajectory, suggesting it was fired from the northeast by a Pantsir anti-aircraft system. Thursday's attack was Ukraine's largest drone offensive on Moscow in years, igniting fires and prompting evacuations at the city's main airport.

State-controlled Russian media downplayed the event, while pro-Kremlin papers lauded air defense performance and called for stronger protection. Moscow residents reported black rain, which authorities denied. Dramatic footage online showed black smoke over the city, drones buzzing, bystanders screaming during explosions, and smoke pouring from an apartment block. Ukraine has intensified drone strikes on Russian oil refineries, which fund Moscow's war effort, as diplomatic solutions remain elusive.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed on Telegram that several drones reached the Moscow Oil Refinery (MNPZ), though he did not specify damage. Russian media reported the refinery was on fire. Sheremetyevo Airport evacuated passengers and restricted flights. Another drone hit an apartment building in Zhukovsky, and debris sparked a fire at a shopping centre in the suburbs, according to Moscow region governor Andrey Vorobyov.

Sobyanin said Russian air defenses shot down 180 drones approaching Moscow, while the defense ministry claimed interception of over 500 Ukrainian drones overnight. The attack was the largest on Moscow in at least two years, according to TASS. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha responded on X, stating that Russia started the war and has been killing Ukrainians for years, urging Putin to end it. The refinery, one of Russia's largest, produces over a third of the Moscow region's fuel.

It was previously attacked on Tuesday, with officials saying the fire was quickly extinguished. Sobyanin later said Thursday's fire was largely contained, with remaining hotspots being addressed





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Ukraine Drone Attack Moscow Russian Air Defense Missile Misfire Moscow Oil Refinery Fire MANPADS Highway Footage Kapotnya Refinery

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