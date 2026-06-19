Russian Missile Misfire Hits Moscow Oil Refinery During Massive Ukrainian Drone Attack

New footage reveals a Russian air-defense missile accidentally striking an oil tank at a major Moscow refinery during Ukraine's largest drone assault on the capital in years. Chaotic videos also show troops firing MANPADS from a busy highway as drones target critical infrastructure, causing fires and toxic smoke over the city.

A series of unprecedented incidents unfolded over Moscow on Thursday, marking one of the largest Ukrainian drone attack s on the Russia n capital in years. The aerial barrage targeted critical infrastructure, including the city's major oil refinery , and chaotic footage emerged showing Russia n air defense systems malfunctioning in densely populated areas.

One widely shared video, originally posted by a Chinese tourist on Douyin, appears to capture a Russian Pantsir anti-aircraft missile missing an incoming Ukrainian drone and instead striking a fuel tank at the Moscow refinery, causing a massive fireball and sending the tank's lid soaring into the air. Open-source intelligence analysis by Russian outlet ASTRA corroborated the video, identifying a characteristic missile contrail and concluding the weapon was fired from the northeast by a Pantsir system.

In another shocking clip, Russian troops were seen operating Man-Portable Air-Defense Systems (MANPADS) from the middle of a busy highway as civilian cars and pedestrians passed by, highlighting the desperate and dangerous measures taken to intercept drones. The attack sent toxic black smoke billowing over the city, with residents reporting black rain, which authorities denied.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed several drones reached the refinery, forcing evacuations, while regional governor Andrey Vorobyov reported a drone struck an apartment building in Zhukovsky and debris sparked a fire at a suburban shopping center. Russia's state media downplayed the attack, with TV channels giving it brief mention and pro-Kremlin papers praising air defense performance while calling for stronger protection. Sobyanin claimed 180 drones were shot down over Moscow, and the defense ministry reported intercepting over 500 nationwide.

The Sheremetyevo airport, Russia's busiest, evacuated passengers and restricted flights during the barrage. The targeted refinery, one of Russia's largest, supplies over a third of the Moscow region's fuel and was hit for the second time this week. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha responded on X, stating, 'Your country started a war of aggression against ours. For years, it has been killing our people.

Now that you know what's going on, ask Putin when he is planning to end it.

' The incidents underscore the escalating reach of Ukraine's drone campaign against Russian strategic assets, as peace talks remain stalled





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Ukraine Russia Drone Attack Moscow Oil Refinery Air Defense Pantsir Missile MANPADS Kapotnya Refinery

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