A major Russian warship, the Merkury, is believed destroyed in Benghazi. Simultaneous drone attacks on Russian vessels highlight escalating naval risks in Libya and the Baltic Sea.

Significant damage has been inflicted upon the Russian Navy following the destruction of the missile corvette Merkury in the Libya n port of Benghazi. The vessel, valued at approximately £150 million, was engulfed in flames early on Sunday after a massive explosion rocked the Mediterranean harbor. This event marks a humiliating setback for Vladimir Putin and represents a major blow to the Russian fleet, which has already endured repeated losses since the invasion of Ukraine began.

Merkury Destruction Details and Mechanism

The core event involved the near-total destruction of the Merkury , a Project 20380 Steregushchiy-class corvette. Naval expert H I Sutton reported via the publication Naval News that satellite imagery confirmed the ship was ablaze, stating it was almost certainly destroyed. Although Libyan authorities initially suggested an ammunition depot at the Benghazi naval base was the site of the blast, the intensity of the fire and the presence of the warship point to a direct hit on the vessel itself.

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The corvette had been anchored in Benghazi for several days to refuel and resupply. It was part of a convoy transporting military supplies under maritime cooperation agreements between Russia and Libya. Video footage circulating online showed the anchored vessel erupting in a giant mushroom cloud, consistent with a high-yield explosion caused by a suspected drone attack. Secondary explosions were also reported, further ensuring the vessel's likely sinking or complete burnout.

Stakeholder Reactions and Competing Narratives

Attribution for the attack remains unconfirmed, though speculation points toward Kyiv. A Libyan source speculated that Ukraine may have been responsible for the strike, though no evidence was provided at the time. No immediate claim of responsibility was issued by any group, and Russian authorities did not immediately comment on the incident. Tawfiq al-Shamekh, a spokesman for eastern Libya's emergency authorities, confirmed that local firefighters had extinguished the flames and warned residents to stay away from the area.

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The Libyan government strongly condemned the incident as a violation of its sovereignty. They stated that Libyan ports and territorial waters would not be used as arenas for international conflicts. Al-Shamekh emphasized that the government would take legal and diplomatic measures against anyone found responsible for the attack. Two medical sources reported that while no deaths occurred, several individuals were injured, though their nationalities were not immediately known.

Northern Baltic Escalation and Regional Impact

This incident in Libya occurred just hours after a separate attack on Russian shipping in the Baltic Sea. The Russian cargo ship Sparta II was struck by two drones in international waters west of Russia's Gogland island. The vessel drifted into Finnish territorial waters before the attack, prompting Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo to warn that the conflict risked spilling over into neighboring areas. Finland's Defence Forces confirmed the incident and assessed the extent of the damage to the cargo ship.

The strategic impact extends to maritime security in the Gulf of Finland. Finnish authorities reintroduced temporary aviation and maritime restrictions in the eastern Gulf of Finland as a precaution. These measures aim to protect civilians and allow authorities to intercept drones if necessary. This marks the second Russian vessel targeted in the Gulf of Finland this month, following an attack on the warship Naro-Fominsk by Ukraine on November 11.

Operational Consequences and Diplomatic Fallout

The destruction of the Merkury disrupts Russian logistical operations in the Mediterranean. The corvette was escorting a convoy of Putin regime cargo ships used to transport military supplies, suggesting the attack targets Russia's supply chain directly. Eastern Libya's government reported that port and naval base facilities, including warehouses, remained safe. They stated that normal operations would resume once the site was secured and the fire was fully contained.

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For Finland, the simultaneous attacks on Russian assets highlight the growing proximity of the Ukraine war to its borders. Rescue units were deployed to the scene of the Sparta II incident, and the Border Guard confirmed no further threats to other vessels or people at that time. The coordinated nature of attacks in both Libya and the Baltic Sea underscores a broadening campaign against Russian naval capabilities. The long-term implications for maritime trade and regional stability remain a primary concern for international observers.