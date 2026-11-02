Russian Minor Detained Over Moscow Terror Threat After U.S. Tip

Russia's FSB detained a minor over a threatened Moscow terrorist attack after a U.S. tip, as Tsaritsyno Museum-Reserve faced embassy warnings.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Sunday that it had detained a Russian minor for threatening a terrorist attack in Moscow. The arrest followed a tip passed along from the U.S. government, according to the agency's announcement.

The case centers on the Tsaritsyno Museum-Reserve in Moscow, which was closed to visitors on Saturday evening. The U.S. embassy had also issued a warning about a credible threat at the site that day.

Also read Russia Arrests Minor Following US Tip-Off on Tsaritsyno Attack Threat

How the Moscow Terror Threat Was Uncovered

The FSB said the suspect posted photos of himself clad in tactical gear and brandishing a weapon on TikTok. The posts included a photo of the Tsaritsyno Museum-Reserve in Moscow, captioned 'I found a place.'

Investigators searched the suspect's house, where the FSB said it found some of the clothing and accessories shown in the photos. That discovery linked the online images to physical items in the suspect's home.

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Digital Evidence Cited by the FSB

The FSB said the suspect's phone included a subscription to a 'neo-Nazi channel' on Telegram. The agency also reported a significant number of searches concerning terrorist attacks, mass killings and other acts of violence.

The FSB presented these findings as the basis for the detention, which it announced on Sunday. The agency expressed gratitude to the American side for providing the information that led to the arrest.

Tsaritsyno Closure and Canceled Concert

The Tsaritsyno Museum-Reserve closed to visitors on Saturday evening for technical reasons, then reopened normally on Sunday. The museum's reopening came one day after the closure.

According to a local paper, the closure came during an organ concert with about ten minutes left to run. A concert scheduled later on Saturday evening was canceled.

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US and German Embassies Issue Security Warnings

The U.S. embassy in Moscow issued an alert on Saturday warning of 'a credible threat of a mass casualty event' at Tsaritsyno. It advised Americans in Moscow to avoid the area, stay alert and avoid crowds.

The U.S. embassy said the U.S. government is coordinating with appropriate Russian authorities on a response. The German embassy in Russia posted a similar warning.

Impact on Visitors and Next Steps in the Case

For visitors, the weekend brought an evening closure at the Tsaritsyno Museum-Reserve and a canceled concert, while normal operations resumed on Sunday. Residents and travelers planning to visit the museum were the people most directly affected by these changes.

The source material provides no further schedule for the case. Readers should follow official statements from the FSB, the U.S. embassy and the German embassy for any updates on the detained minor and the coordinated response.