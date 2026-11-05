Russian Military Satellite Threatens Western Space Assets

Cosmos 2612 conducted aggressive maneuvers near ICEYE X36, raising alarms about Russian kinetic capabilities targeting commercial satellites supporting Ukraine.

A Russia n military spacecraft recently executed aggressive orbital maneuvers in close proximity to a Western commercial satellite, prompting military experts to warn of potential offensive rehearsals. Thomas DiNanno, the US Under Secretary of State, stated that the Russia n Cosmos 2612 satellite intentionally moved dangerously near the ICEYE X36 craft in mid-October. This incident has intensified concerns regarding the security of commercial space assets that provide critical intelligence to Western governments and militaries.

Aggressive Maneuvers Near Iceye X36

The Cosmos 2612 satellite approached the X36 spacecraft to within a distance of approximately one kilometer, with some analysts suggesting the gap was even smaller. Greg Gillinger, a senior space analyst at Integrity ISR, described this encounter as the most aggressive posture Russia has adopted against foreign satellites. He noted that the maneuver resembles an attack rehearsal rather than routine orbital activity. Gillinger emphasized that such close proximity would not be necessary for standard intelligence collection or electronic interference tasks.

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ICEYE, a Finnish company operating the X36 satellite, confirmed that the spacecraft continued to function normally during the incident. Ann Stevens, the head of ICEYE's US operations, stated that the satellite remains productive and resilient. The company operates a constellation of radar-imaging satellites that provide vital data to various Western governments, including those supporting Ukraine in the ongoing conflict.

Russian Strategic Intentions and Warnings

Moscow has previously warned that commercial satellites aiding Ukraine could be considered legitimate targets for retaliation. Despite this, the Russian defence ministry did not provide a comment when asked about the specific maneuvers of Cosmos 2612. The satellite is publicly categorized as a servicing and inspection craft, yet its actions have raised eyebrows among space intelligence firms. Slingshot Aerospace, a US space intelligence firm, confirmed the operational details of the satellite.

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Russia launched six military satellites in April, and Cosmos 2612 is one of them. Earlier in May, Moscow positioned four of these satellites close to the X36 craft. ICEYE subsequently adjusted its orbital path in response, which prompted further maneuvers from the Russian assets. Rafal Modrzewski, the chief executive of ICEYE, discussed these developments with Reuters in September, highlighting the ongoing tension in low-altitude orbit.

Escalation and Space Security Concerns

Following the close approach in mid-October, Cosmos 2612 moved away from X36 but two sibling Russian satellites began drifting toward the orbital path of another ICEYE spacecraft, X37. The US space-tracking firm COMSPOC reported that these two Russian satellites are now well-positioned to approach X37. Both X36 and X37 are registered in the United States, making them subject to American jurisdiction and protection protocols.

Major General Michael Traut, Germany's space commander, cautioned that such close approaches could serve multiple purposes, including inspection, observation, or interference. He noted that the technical capabilities of a spacecraft determine whether it can temporarily disrupt operations or permanently disable a target. Traut emphasized that orbital data alone cannot definitively prove an attack is being prepared, but the risk spectrum is broad and dangerous.

Impact on Global Space Operations

The incident highlights the increasing vulnerability of commercial satellite networks that are now integral to modern military operations. Western officials have warned that Russian activities demonstrate capabilities that could threaten or disrupt not only ICEYE satellites but also constellations operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX. This escalation occurs as major powers prepare for the possibility of conflict extending into the space domain.

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Washington has acknowledged that it has deployed weapons in orbit, and the head of US Space Command previously stated that Russia had deployed space weapons within reach of critical US national security assets. Andrew Turner, a retired senior British air force officer and space consultant, stated that the Russian approach to X36 elevates the potential for both deliberate and inadvertent interactions. The situation underscores the urgent need for robust international norms and technical defenses in low-Earth orbit.