Russian Manicures: A Flawless Finish or Risky Trend?

The latest nail trend sweeping Chicago, Russian manicures, are praised for their long-lasting, natural look, but dermatologists warn of potential risks associated with cuticle removal.

Russian manicures have become a trending topic in Chicago, gaining popularity through social media. The technique involves using a small electric file to push back or remove the cuticle, allowing the polish to adhere deeply to the nail bed for a long-lasting, natural look. Salon owner Ivanna Melay of Mon Cheri Chitown claims that the salon has become a haven for those seeking flawless manicures, boasting over 1,000 repeating clients in just a year.

Clients like Robin Harris praise the detailed work and natural finish, noting that they consistently return for the high-quality service. The salon emphasizes a meticulous two-step sterilization process for their tools and employs highly skilled technicians with at least five years of experience in the technique. They assure that their technicians never go too deep into the nail, ensuring a safe and lasting manicure that can reportedly last for over four weeks.However, Board certified dermatologist Dr. Elizabeth Kiracofe, who personally tried the manicure, expresses concerns about the cuticle removal process. She highlights that the cuticle serves as a protective barrier against infection and inflammation. While acknowledging the desirable results, Dr. Kiracofe stresses the importance of choosing licensed salons and technicians and emphasizes the need for open communication with the technician during the procedure. She advises consumers to be aware of the potential risks and to never hesitate to express any discomfort. Dr. Kiracofe also recommends giving the cuticles a break between Russian manicures to minimize the risk of damage





