Russian Leader Vladimir Putin Arrives in Beijing for Talks with Xi Jinping

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Beijing for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, just four days after Donald Trump's state visit. Both leaders aim to strengthen their strategic partnership and discuss international and regional issues, with Putin mentioning the 'unprecedented' level of relations between Russia and China.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has arrived in Beijing for talks with 'long-time good friend' Xi Jinping, following President Trump's visit and a few days later.

They will discuss strengthening the strategic partnership and exchanging views on key international and regional issues. Putin highlighted the 'unprecedented' level of relations between Russia and China in a video message to the Chinese people. The two leaders are expected to sign a joint declaration after the talks, contrasting Trump's visit aimed at stabilising relations with China





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