Russian Leader Vladimir Putin Arrives in Beijing for Talks with Xi Jinping

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has arrived in Beijing for talks with 'long-time good friend' Xi Jinping, just four days after Donald Trump's visit. The leaders of Russia and China are set to discuss how to further strengthen their strategic partnership and exchange views on key international and regional issues.

Russia n leader Vladimir Putin has today arrived in Beijing for talks with 'long-time good friend' Xi Jinping , just four days after Donald Trump 's own visit.

In talks that were confirmed just a few hours after Trump wrapped up his own state visit last Friday, the leaders of Russia and China are set to discuss how to 'further strengthen' Russia and China's strategic partnership and 'exchange views on key international and regional issues.

' Their ties have deepened since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with Putin visiting Beijing every year since. Moscow is diplomatically isolated on the global stage and is heavily dependent economically on Beijing, with China now the main buyer of sanctioned Russian oil. Setting warm tones for the visit, the two leaders exchanged 'congratulatory letters' on Sunday to mark 30 years of their countries' strategic partnership.

Xi said cooperation between Russia and China had 'continuously deepened and solidified', according to Chinese state media. And in a video message to the Chinese people released on Tuesday, Putin said relations have reached 'a truly unprecedented level' and that 'trade between Russia and China continues to grow'.

'The close strategic relationship between Russia and China plays a major, stabilising role globally. Without allying against anyone, we seek peace and universal prosperity,' Putin added, without mentioning any third country. The two leaders are also expected to sign a joint declaration after the talks, which stand in stark contrast to Trump's visit to China, the first by a sitting US president in nearly a decade and one aimed at stabilising their turbulent relations.

When Putin last visited Beijing in September 2025, Xi welcomed him with open arms as an 'old friend' - language the Chinese leader did not extend to Trump last week. Russian leader Vladimir Putin (pictured, centre) has today arrived in Beijing for talks with 'long-time good friend' Xi Jinping (pictured, left) (File image).

Despite Trump throwing the diplomatic kitchen sink at China - having invited a slew of top US business officials including Elon Musk, Tim Cook of Apple and Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang - Trump left the nation with little to show for the visit. China did not make any commitments to helping end the war on Iran, nor did it give an answer as to what it wanted to do about Taiwan.

Trump came away with little more than wishy-washy promises of deals between US and Chinese firms. Rush Doshi, director of the China Strategy Initiative at the Council on Foreign Relations thinktank in Washington, said following the visit: 'It was heavier on symbolism than it was on substance.

'There was a focus on managing problems, not on solving the problems that exist between the US and China… A lot of pomp, a lot of pageantry, a lot of symbolism but not a lot of substance or deliverables. ' While Putin's visit is not expected to receive the same pomp as Trump's, 'the Xi-Putin relationship does not require that kind of performative reassurance', said Patricia Kim from the Brookings Institution in Washington.

Both sides view ties as 'structurally stronger and more stable' than China-US ones, she added. Donald Trump gestures towards Chinese President Xi Jinping while leaving after a visit to the Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing, China, May 15, 2026. Xi Jinping (R) and US President Donald Trump shake hands as they attend a state banquet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on May 14, 2026.

While Beijing has regularly called for talks to end the war in Ukraine, now over four years long, it has never condemned Russia for sending in troops -- presenting itself as a neutral party





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Russia China Xi Jinping Vladimir Putin Strategic Partnership International Issues Regional Issues Ukraine War Beijing Zhongnanhai Garden Great Hall Of The People Trump Xi-Trump Meeting Russia-China Relations China-US Relations International Community Global Stage Economic Dependence Oil Economic Sanctions Neutrality War On Iran Taiwan

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