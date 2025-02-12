Russian Jet Violates Polish Airspace in Baltic Sea

A Russian Sukhoi Su-24MR aircraft breached Polish airspace over the Gulf of Gdansk, prompting a response from Poland's air defense forces. The incident, attributed to a navigation error by Moscow, has heightened tensions in the Baltic region and underscored concerns about Russian military activity near NATO borders.

A Russian military jet has violated Poland 's airspace, according to the NATO member's military. Poland 's operational command said that a Russian Sukhoi Su-24MR 'violated the airspace over the territorial waters' of the country for one minute and 12 seconds on Tuesday. The incident occurred at 2:09 p.m. local time when the aircraft, which had taken off from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, breached Polish airspace by four miles over the territorial waters of the Gulf of Gdansk.

Polish radar systems monitored the flight, which was corrected following an intervention by a Russian military air traffic controller. Polish airspace control authorities maintained communication with the Russian side, which acknowledged the airspace violation and attributed it to a failure in the aircraft's navigation system, according to Polish broadcaster Polskie Radio. Poland's air defense is engaged in round-the-clock monitoring of its airspace, the Polish military added. This incident comes amid heightened tensions between Moscow and NATO, with Warsaw a key backer of Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression. Earlier on Tuesday, Polish and allied fighter jets were deployed for several hours after a Russian attack on western Ukraine although there were no violations of Polish airspace, Polskie Radio reported. The Kaliningrad exclave is a potential hot spot should any conflict break out between Russia and NATO.Moscow has said that a navigation error led to the incident, but concerns remain about Russian aircraft in the Baltic and wider Arctic region. In December 2024, the Netherlands, and new alliance members Finland and Sweden, intercepted Russian military aircraft over the Baltic Sea. Moscow's planes have also been spotted in Alaska's air defense identification zone although they have not entered U.S. or Canadian sovereign airspace. The incident raises questions about the potential for further escalation and the need for continued vigilance from NATO





