Investigation reveals how shady Russian-linked networks operate fake local news sites to spread propaganda and manipulate public opinion in the UK.

Shady Russian interests have allegedly hijacked a swath of Britain's local news industry to advance their own political agenda and destabilize democracy. This operation involves a string of businesses with close ties to the Kremlin and a motley crew of elusive company directors. The London Post serves as a prime example of this murky influence campaign.

Fake Journalist Profile Exposes Fraud

The publication recently ran a glowing profile of Sir Patrick Tristram Bijou under the headline 'Sir Patrick Bijou on the Future of Global Finance.' This individual claims to be a UN ambassador, investment banker, philanthropist, and judge with the International Court of Justice. He also claims authorship of twenty-five books, including 'Blood In The Darkness' and 'Passionate Alien.' The profile suggested he was the ideal expert to opine on global finance matters.

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However, Sir Patrick Tristram Bijou is not real. He is the alter ego of convicted fraudster Eric Danison. Danison was originally from London and was jailed for eleven years in twenty-ten. He duped investors out of £14million in a property scam. Danison has confirmed to the Daily Mail that he changed his name by deed poll.

No Journalists Behind Pink Slime Operation

The London Post appears legitimate at first glance with a professional masthead and a listed phone number for story tips. Since twenty-seventeen, the site has published more than twenty-five-thousand stories. However, not one article bears the name of a bylined journalist. Every piece is mysteriously attributed to 'LDN-Post.' When the Daily Mail called the tipline, an automated message revealed the number was disconnected.

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Articles often feature bizarre content unrelated to local London news. One piece from December titled 'Best Ukrainian Brides Sites' listed pornographic platforms. Another profile featured a watchmaker whose business was struck off four years ago. This content fits the definition of 'pink slime.' The term describes low-quality, often AI-written stories that churn out propaganda while appearing like real news.

Expanding Network of Fake Media

In Britain, there are now thought to be at least one hundred pink slime websites. These sites publish tens of thousands of articles per year, many copied directly from each other. The London Post article on Patrick Bijou has been reproduced by outlets like London Loves Business, CEOWorld, and WebWire. Mr. Danison denied paying for articles and claimed a journalist contacted him despite no such staff existing.

Political Agendas and Far-Right Ties

The London Post has also featured British far-Right activist Tommy Robinson regularly. The site lavished praise on him for his book 'Mohammed's Koran: Why Muslims Kill For Islam.' That book was later banned on Amazon and eBay. Some London Post articles are highly negative to the people named in them. This strategy aims to push specific political narratives while maintaining an illusion of local journalistic integrity.