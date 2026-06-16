A Russian illegal immigrant,Georgii Gabiev, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for causIng a deadly truck crash in Minnesota in 2024. gabiev was released into the nation by the Biden administration and was later sentenced to one year in prison for criminal vehicular homicide.

A Russian illegal immigrant,Georgii Gabiev, who was released into the country by the Biden administration, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for causing a deadly truck crash in Minnesota in 2024.

According to a press release from the Department of Homeland Security, Gabiev was driving a pickup truck in rural Minnesota while usiNg an iPad to play a YouTube video about learning English when he collided with a semi-truck driven by Tim Tarnowski. Gabiev missed a stop on the road and crashed into the truck, causing a fiery collision in Chippewa County, Minnesota,on March 5, 2024 and killing Tarnowski.

Law enforcement officers who arrived on the scene stated that Gabiev said he was listening to a program on an iPad that was teaching him how to speak English,and that he was not looking at the iPad when he was driving. A state trooper who arrived on the scene of the crash reported that he saw a semitrailer truck on its side and engulfed in flames. tarnowski was declared dead at the scene by medics.

Judge Thomas W. van Hon, a District Court Judge for Minnesota's Eighth Judicial District, presided over the case in July 2024. Gabiev pled guilty to criminal vehicular homicide during his trial, and was sentenced to just one year in prison, three years' probation, to pay $5,437 in restitution to Tarnowski's family and to take a safe driving course. after being credited for period served since his arrest, Gabiev did only 120 days in jail, according to DHS.

ICE arrested him on June 9, 2026, in Brooklyn, New York, and he will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings





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Russian Illegal Immigrant Deadly Truck Crash Minnesota Biden Administration Immigration And Customs Enforcement

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