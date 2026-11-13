Russian Drone Strikes Kill Dozens Across Ukraine as Peace Talks Stall

Russian drones killed at least ten people in Ukraine overnight, including a teenager in Zaporizhzhia and victims in Odesa and Sumy. This violence coincides with shuttle diplomacy involving Jared Kushner and Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Dublin.

Ukrainian authorities confirmed that a fresh wave of Russian drone attacks killed at least ten civilians and injured several others across multiple regions of the country overnight. The deadliest incidents occurred in Odesa, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia, where strikes on civilian infrastructure and residential areas left families mourning and rescuers working in the rubble. These casualties represent the latest escalation in a conflict that is entering its fifth year, even as high-level diplomatic efforts continue in Moscow and Dublin.

Odesa and Sumy Hit by Lethal Drone Waves

In the southern port city of Odesa, a Russian drone struck a car on a public road, killing one person instantly. Video footage from the scene captured the immediate aftermath, showing a man screaming and sobbing as he threw himself over the body of a loved one. Two other individuals were also seen crying at the site while police officers and firefighters stood by, underscoring the sudden and violent nature of the strike on a civilian target.

Also read Russian Drone Strike Kills One Injures Five In Kyiv Residential Building

Meanwhile, in the northern region of Sumy, Governor Oleh Hryhorov reported on Telegram that two people were killed in a separate drone attack. The consistent targeting of northern and southern regions illustrates the geographic spread of Russian aerial campaigns, which aim to disrupt daily life and infrastructure far from the active front lines. These overnight strikes add to the mounting body count as winter approaches and temperatures continue to plunge across the nation.

Casualties in Zaporizhzhia and Hospital Damage in Kyiv

In the southeast, acting regional governor Mykhailo Semikin confirmed that a drone strike in Zaporizhzhia killed a 17-year-old boy. Rescuers managed to pull four other people from under the rubble at the scene, leaving them wounded. The attack on a minor in a populated area highlights the continued risk to younger civilians in regions that have seen prolonged conflict and frequent aerial bombardments from Russian forces.

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Further north, a hospital in Kyiv suffered damage after a Russian jet drone attack triggered a fire at the facility. The incident forced people to seek shelter and resulted in one person being wounded. Medical workers were seen evacuating patients from the damaged building, demonstrating the persistent threat to critical healthcare infrastructure. In Rivne, located in the north-west, a local official stated that five people were injured after a Russian drone hit an apartment building early on Friday morning.

Russia Claims Intercepting 1,200 Ukrainian Drones

On Friday, Russia's defence ministry stated that it had intercepted and destroyed 1,198 Ukrainian drones over the course of the previous night. This figure, cited by Moscow, represents one of the largest swarms sent by Kyiv, indicating a significant intensification in Ukraine's aerial campaign. The Russian ministry claimed that aerial defence systems neutralized these drones across more than 15 Russian regions, asserting that their countermeasures remain effective against Ukrainian offensive operations.

Despite these claims, Ukrainian attacks have reportedly caused casualties within Russia itself. Local authorities in the southern Volgograd region reported that four people working in an industrial zone, which is home to an oil refinery and a chemical factory, died during the attacks. Ukraine has intensified its drone strikes on Russia's energy industry over the past 18 months. This strategy aims to cut the Kremlin's revenues and undermine its ability to finance the war that Moscow launched in February 2022.

Diplomatic Shuttle Diplomacy in Moscow and Dublin

Amidst the violence, intense shuttle diplomacy unfolded with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner holding hours of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday. Following the meeting, Kushner stated on X that Moscow had agreed to include European partners in the next round of negotiations. This agreement aims to address broader postwar European security arrangements alongside territorial issues between Ukraine and Russia, marking a potential shift in the diplomatic scope.

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Afterward, the US envoys flew to Dublin to huddle with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Zelensky echoed the sentiment on X, stating that European representatives would not be on the sidelines. He emphasized that Ukraine is involving European nations more actively in diplomacy to ensure they have an equal seat at the negotiating table, asserting that Ukraine always defends the interests of all of Europe.

European Union Seeks Unified Negotiating Envoy

European nations are now actively seeking an envoy to represent them in talks on ending the Russia-Ukraine war. Leaders from the 27-nation European Union are debating whether this role should be filled by one individual or a group as they meet at a summit in Dublin. Senior EU officials and politicians have been suggested for the position, but there is not yet a consensus on who it might be or what the job entails.

French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the urgency of European involvement during the European Political Community meeting in Dublin. He declared that without Europeans, there is no support for Ukraine and no more US support, referencing the perceived unpredictability of the current US administration. Macron argued that Europeans must define and decide their future security, as they do not trust US President Donald Trump to negotiate on their behalf after a series of tense standoffs over trade, Greenland, and conflicts in Iran and Ukraine.

European leaders fear that Russian President Vladimir Putin will pressure US leadership to back a peace settlement that weakens not just Ukraine but broader European security. Russia opposes European involvement in direct negotiations, complaining that European countries are financing and supplying Ukraine's military effort. Ukraine remains eager for backup from its European allies, reluctant to leave the talks solely in the hands of a US administration that has often seemed to lean toward Moscow's views during the ongoing conflict.