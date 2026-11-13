Ukraine Drone Strikes Kill Civilians as US Envoys Push European Partners Into Peace Talks

Russian drone attacks kill multiple civilians in Ukraine across multiple regions. This comes as US and European leaders negotiate peace terms amid intensifying aerial conflict.

Multiple civilians died and were injured across Ukraine during a coordinated overnight wave of Russia n drone attacks that struck Odesa, Sumy, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, and Kyiv. The strikes came just one day after US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner held hours of intense talks with Russia n President Vladimir Putin in Moscow before traveling to Dublin to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In Odesa, a drone struck a vehicle on a public road, killing one person. Heartbreaking video footage from the scene showed a man screaming and sobbing as he threw himself over the body of his loved one. Police and firefighters stood beside two other individuals who were seen crying at the location.

Also read Ukraine says Musk's Starshield defense limited again, enabling Russian strikes as U.S. envoys push for a deal

Governor Oleh Hryhorov confirmed in the northern Sumy region that two people lost their lives in a separate drone strike. Meanwhile, in the northwestern area of Rivne, a local official reported that a drone hit an apartment building early on Friday, injuring five people. These simultaneous attacks demonstrate the broad geographic scope of the Russian military campaign against Ukrainian residential targets.

Acting regional governor Mykhailo Semikin reported that a drone attack in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia killed a 17-year-old boy. Rescuers managed to pull four other individuals from the rubble who sustained injuries. The presence of a minor among the casualties underscores the vulnerability of younger populations in areas facing frequent aerial threats.

A hospital in Kyiv was damaged by a Russian attack that triggered a fire and forced patients to seek shelter. Medical workers were forced to evacuate patients from the compromised facility, leaving one person wounded. This incident highlights the ongoing attrition war affecting civilian infrastructure and healthcare services across the country.

Advertisement

Ukraine has intensified its drone attacks on Russia's energy industry over the past 18 months, seeking to cut the Kremlin's revenues. In response, Russia claimed to have intercepted 1,198 Ukrainian drones overnight over more than 15 Russian regions. Four people working in an industrial zone in the southern Volgograd region, which houses an oil refinery and a chemical factory, were killed in those strikes.

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner held extended discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday. Following these meetings, the delegation traveled to Dublin to engage with Ukrainian President Volodymyry Zelensky. The timing of the attacks raises questions about the leverage and pressure tactics employed during these critical peace negotiations.

Jared Kushner stated on social media that Moscow had agreed to include European partners in the next round of negotiations. The agreement aims to address broader postwar European security arrangements alongside territorial disputes. President Zelensky echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that Ukraine is actively involving European representatives to ensure they have an equal seat at the negotiating table.

European leaders express deep concern about the exclusion of their voices from direct negotiations. French President Emmanuel Macron stated at the European Political Community meeting that without European support, there is no path to a stable resolution. He noted that US support structure is shifting, leaving Europe to define its own future security.

The European Union is currently debating the appointment of a specific envoy to represent the bloc in peace talks. A summit in Dublin on Friday is intended to discuss this matter, though no consensus has been reached on whether the role should be held by one individual or a committee. Senior officials are being considered, but the exact scope of the position remains contested.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has argued that the absence of a single EU representative has allowed individual countries to engage in uncoordinated diplomacy. She criticized various initiatives, including calls to Putin by Finnish and Norwegian leaders, as potentially undermining European interests. Meloni pushed for a common EU representative to speak with a single authoritative voice.

Advertisement

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov argued that Europe must first name a representative before joining peace talks. He dismissed European efforts as squabbling, suggesting that any individual attempting to establish contact with the Russian side would face ostracism. This refusal highlights the diplomatic friction between Moscow and Western European capitals.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham rejected the idea that Europe was being sidelined during peace negotiations. He stated that European voices are in the room and that leaders are determined to support President Zelensky. Burnham emphasized the need to put a ring of steel around Ukraine to back it up fully.

Ukraine is eager for backup from its European allies, as it is reluctant to leave the talks solely in the hands of a US administration that has often seemed to lean toward Moscow's views. Russia does not want European countries involved in direct negotiations, complaining they are financing and supplying Ukraine's military effort.

European leaders fear Russian President Vladimir Putin will press US President Donald Trump to back a peace settlement that weakens not just Ukraine but broader European security. Putin has demanded NATO troops be pulled back from Russia's borders and that no European forces be deployed in Ukraine.

The diplomatic push comes as temperatures drop across the region, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. Ukraine says Russia is deliberately targeting its own energy grid, causing widespread power outages. This attrition war affects civilian life significantly, with medical workers and residents forced to adapt to the harsh winter conditions.

As envoys from Washington, Moscow, and Kyiv met in Abu Dhabi, several European countries, including the UK, France, and Germany, attended discussions nearby. The European Political Community meeting in Dublin served as a crucial platform to align Western positions and ensure a cohesive response to the escalating conflict.

The integration of European partners into the negotiation process represents a significant shift in the diplomatic strategy. By demanding an equal seat at the table, Ukraine and its European allies aim to prevent any bilateral settlement that might compromise their security interests. This collective approach seeks to balance the geopolitical power of the United States and Russia.