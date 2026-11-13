Russian Drone Strikes Hit Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv, Killing at Least Three

Overnight Russian drone strikes on Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv killed at least three people and injured dozens, including a hospital attack in Kyiv on Friday.

Russian drone strikes hit Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv overnight into Friday, November 13, 2026, killing at least three people and injuring dozens more. In Kyiv, a drone struck a medical facility in the center of the Ukrainian capital, while a separate strike in southwestern Ukraine killed a woman whose body was photographed as a man wept over her. The attacks were among the Russian actions that Ukrainian officials described as a continuing campaign against civilian areas.

The overnight barrage was carried out across three cities at once. Ukrainian authorities reported the deaths and injuries in Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv, while the Kyiv attack drew particular attention because it targeted a hospital near several Western embassies. The same night, Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian President, raised a separate problem involving satellite communications that his military has faced.

Also read Russian Drone Strike Kills One Injures Five In Kyiv Residential Building

Casualties and Damage in Odesa and Zaporizhzhia

In the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa, strikes killed two women, aged 44 and 50, and destroyed a house, an animal and veterinary clinic building, a warehouse and several cars. An agonizing photo released from the scene shows a man slumped over the body of one of the women, with blood visible across her face and in her hair. Local residents gathered around another victim of the same overnight attack, which injured seven people.

In the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, two people were killed, including a teenage boy. More than 50 people, including eight children, were injured in the attack, which hit a residential apartment tower and an industrial facility. The scale of the injuries in Zaporizhzhia made it one of the most serious sites of the overnight strikes.

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Kyiv Hospital Hit as Patients Narrowly Escaped

In the center of Kyiv, a drone struck a medical facility, and three people were injured in the attack. The hospital is located near several Western embassies, which made the strike a sensitive target in the capital. Photographs from the scene show a Ukrainian rescuer working to extinguish a fire in the hospital, and a medical worker evacuating a patient from the damaged building.

A man named Oleksandr, who was at home nearby, said he and others were asleep when a massive boom woke them. He said everyone jumped out of bed immediately. A witness said the Friday morning attack blew out the windows of the nearby National Academy of Arts and narrowly missed patients, who had to be evacuated by firefighters through a smoky haze. Glass covered the floor inside the building, and people were running around in confusion.

Russian Claims and Starshield Speed Restrictions

Moscow said its forces shot down the vast majority of the long-range drones launched at Russian targets overnight. Russian officials said strikes on three regions killed seven people, including a 12-year-old, and wounded 17 others. The overnight attacks on Ukraine were described as one of the largest coordinated barrages since Russia invaded Ukraine five years ago.

Zelensky said his military was once again facing speed restrictions when operating SpaceX's Starshield military system. The restriction involved equipment traveling faster than roughly 100 mph, the same issue that affected Ukraine last month, when Kyiv's military experienced limited connectivity. The two sides have each blamed the other for causing the restriction, and the source material does not confirm which party is responsible.

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Civilian Impact and What Comes Next

For residents of Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv, the immediate consequences include destroyed homes, damaged businesses, injured families and a hospital that had to evacuate patients through smoke. Emergency crews remained at the sites of the strikes as firefighters and medical workers worked to extinguish fires and remove patients from damaged buildings. The recorded casualties in Ukraine and Russia show how the strikes affected civilians on both sides of the conflict.

The reported death tolls and injury counts may change as officials complete their assessments of each affected location. Ukrainian authorities have not announced any additional dates for the attacks beyond the overnight strikes on Friday, November 13, 2026. The Starshield connectivity issue remains a live concern for Ukraine's military, as Zelensky raised it alongside the strikes.