A brutal series of Russian drone attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region has left eight dead and several wounded, including a nine-month-old baby girl fighting for her life.

The city of Kryvyi Rih , the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky, has once again become the site of a horrific tragedy as Russia n forces unleashed a wave of cynical drone strikes across the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Among the most heart-wrenching casualties of this latest onslaught is a nine-month-old baby girl who is currently fighting for her survival in a hospital. The infant suffered a catastrophic injury when a strike on a residential building resulted in her leg being torn off, leaving her in critical condition. This brutal attack also claimed the lives of a sixty-five-year-old female pensioner and another man, highlighting the indiscriminate nature of the bombardment.

In total, the Russian offensive across the region left eight civilians dead and eleven others wounded, sparking outrage over the targeting of non-combatants in residential areas. This escalation in violence comes immediately after the conclusion of a brief, three-day partial ceasefire, suggesting that the lull in fighting was merely a strategic pause rather than a move toward peace.

Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih Military Administration, expressed the sheer horror of the situation, emphasizing the vulnerability of the children caught in the crossfire. President Zelensky has slammed the Russian actions as utterly senseless and barbaric, calling on the global community to maintain and increase the pressure on Vladimir Putin. He emphasized that the bloodthirsty nature of these attacks proves that Russia remains committed to maiming and killing Ukrainian citizens regardless of their age or status.

The tragedy of the infant girl serves as a grim reminder of the human cost of the ongoing aggression. Beyond the immediate human toll, the conflict is witnessing a significant shift in Russian military tactics. For the first time since the invasion began over four years ago, Moscow has shifted from primarily nighttime raids to frequent and large-scale daylight drone operations.

By launching hundreds of drones during the day, the Russian military is intentionally disrupting the daily lives of millions of civilians and complicating the efforts of emergency services. Recent data from the Ukrainian air force indicates that out of one hundred and thirty-nine drones launched in a single window, only one hundred and eleven were successfully neutralized, leaving several to hit their targets.

These daytime strikes are specifically designed to target railway infrastructure and civilian residential sites, creating a state of constant terror and instability. Despite these harrowing challenges, President Zelensky remains defiant, asserting that Ukraine currently holds the strongest position it has had in years. He pointed to advancements on the frontline, the effectiveness of long-range sanctions, and the unwavering support of international partners as key indicators of Ukrainian momentum.

However, he warned that the threat remains imminent, with waves of drones continuing to penetrate Ukrainian airspace. Meanwhile, the Kremlin continues to deny that it intentionally targets civilians, claiming that strikes on civil infrastructure are necessary to degrade Ukraine's warfighting capabilities. In response to these pressures, Kyiv has begun to intensify its own long-range strikes against the Russian energy sector, signaling a strategy of mutual attrition as the war enters a grueling new phase





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