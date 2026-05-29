Russian Drone Strikes Apartment Block in Romania, Injuring Two Civilians and Prompting NATO Response

A Russian Shahed-type drone entered Romanian airspace and hit a residential building in Galati, wounding two people. The attack, the first civilian injury on NATO territory from a Russian weapon during the Ukraine war, has triggered urgent consultations within the alliance and raised alarms about border security.

NATO has declared it is ready to defend every inch of Allied territory after a Russia n Shahed -type drone entered European Union airspace and struck an apartment building in Romania , injuring two civilians.

The incident occurred in the town of Galati, located in southeastern Romania near the borders with Moldova and Ukraine along the River Danube, a region often targeted by Russian strikes due to its economic significance to Ukraine. Romanian forces scrambled two F-16 fighter jets upon detecting the drone, but only four minutes elapsed between detection and impact, leaving insufficient time to intercept.

The drone, identified as a Russian-built Geran-2 derivative of the Iranian Shahed, crashed into the side of a residential tower, exploded, and ignited a fire on the 10th floor. While Romanian authorities have not confirmed whether the drone was diverted by Ukrainian or allied countermeasures, such 'lost' weapons have become a recurring issue in the conflict due to electronic jamming and misdirection tactics.

Romanian President Nicușor Dan convened an emergency meeting of the National Defence Council following the attack, emphasizing that full responsibility rests with the Russian Federation. He alerted NATO and appealed to alliance members to deploy additional air defense systems to Romania, while also raising the matter with the United Nations Security Council.

President Dan characterized the strike as the most serious incident on Romanian soil since the war began, noting that a civilian injury on NATO territory by a Russian weapon marks an unprecedented escalation. He called for a firm, coordinated, and proportionate response at national, allied, and international levels.

The President also addressed criticism regarding the military's failure to shoot down the drone, explaining that authorization to engage existed but was withheld due to legal constraints and the risk of endangering civilians. The Romanian military cited the impossibility of ensuring a safe intercept trajectory without violating Ukrainian airspace or causing collateral damage in the densely populated area.

General Gheorghe Maxim of the Romanian Joint Forces Command elaborated on the legal limitations preventing engagement, stressing that Romania is at peace and cannot fire projectiles that might enter Ukrainian territory, even though Ukraine is at war. Local residents were warned to take cover before impact. Emergency services reported that the two injured individuals self-evacuated and were hospitalized, with no further casualties known. The drone's full explosive charge detonated upon impact, leaving no remaining ordnance for disposal.

Temporary housing has been arranged for those displaced by the blast. The incident underscores the growing risk of spillover from the Ukraine conflict into NATO member states and intensifies pressure on the alliance to bolster eastern flank defenses amid concerns about border security and the unpredictable nature of drone warfare





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