Russian Drone Strike Kills One Injures Five In Kyiv Residential Building

A Russian drone strike hit a residential building in Kyiv on November 12 2026 killing one woman and injuring five others while damaging infrastructure across Ukraine.

A Russian drone strike targeted a residential building in the Ukrainian capital on the early hours of Thursday November 12 2026 resulting in one death and five injuries. The attack struck a nine-story structure in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv causing a significant fire that engulfed multiple floors of the building.

Casualties And Immediate Response Details

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the casualties stating that one woman was killed and five people were injured by the explosion. Ukrainian rescuers immediately descended into the damaged residential building to combat the blaze and search for potential victims trapped within the rubble. Eyewitnesses told Reuters they heard loud explosions shortly after midnight signaling the direct impact of the drone on the urban infrastructure.

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Wider Infrastructure Attacks Across Regions

Beyond the residential damage in the capital the attack was part of a broader series of strikes hitting strategic assets in the wider Kyiv region. Reports indicate that a drone assembly workshop and a missile fuel factory were targeted and damaged during the overnight assault. The Defense Ministry noted that Ukrainian forces engaged multiple aerial threats during this period of heightened activity.

Regional Energy And Civilian Damage

The scope of the damage extended well beyond Kyiv into the surrounding oblasts affecting critical energy infrastructure. Electricity substations in the western Zhytomyr region suffered damage disrupting local power supplies. A local Ukrainian official reported on Telegram that energy and civilian infrastructure in the north-western Rivne region was also compromised by the ongoing Russian offensive.

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Ukrainian Drone Operations In Russia

In response to the ground attacks Ukrainian forces conducted drone operations targeting facilities within the Russian Federation. The Russian Defense Ministry stated that a total of seventy-one Ukrainian drones were brought down across Russia overnight. This mutual exchange of aerial strikes highlights the escalating nature of the conflict with both sides targeting military and industrial assets.

Impact On Civilian Safety And Recovery

The strike on the Solomyanskyi district serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities facing urban centers in the region. Firefighters worked through the night to control the fire erupting in front of them after the drone hit the transport enterprise adjacent to the residential zone. The incident underscores the immediate risk to civilians as infrastructure attacks continue to disrupt daily life and safety protocols across the region.