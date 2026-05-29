A Russian drone strike targeting Ukraine has injured two people in Romania, a federal judge has been removed for sexual misconduct, and four-time Stanley Cup champion Claude Lemieux has died at 60. Meanwhile, CBS News leader Bari Weiss has taken over '60 Minutes', a viral trend in Argentina sees young people identifying themselves as animals, and a study finds that dancing can have health benefits for older adults.

A Russian drone strike targeting Ukraine has accidentally hit an apartment building in Romania , injuring two people, according to Romania n officials. The incident highlights the escalating conflict in Eastern Europe and the potential for collateral damage.

In other news, a federal judge has been found to have had sex in her chambers with a police officer and lied about it during an investigation. The judge, who has not been named, has been removed from her position.

Meanwhile, Claude Lemieux, a four-time Stanley Cup champion who played for the Avalanche, Devils, and Habs, has died at the age of 60. His family has not released details about his cause of death. In the world of journalism, CBS News leader Bari Weiss has replaced the executive producer at '60 Minutes', calling for a 'new approach' to the show. Weiss is known for her controversial views and has been a vocal critic of the mainstream media.

In Argentina, a viral phenomenon has young people identifying themselves as animals, with some even going as far as to mimic their behavior. The trend has been criticized by some as being harmful and encouraging anti-social behavior. The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse, known as 'Nipper', is up in the air as the building's owner considers selling it. The statue has been a symbol of the city's music industry for decades.

A study has found that moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you age, including improved cognitive function and reduced risk of falls. The study, published in the American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry, suggests that dance-based interventions could be a useful tool for promoting healthy aging. A photo captures President Trump and first lady Melania awaiting the arrival of British royals from a rare White House angle.

The photo, taken by White House photographer Shealah Craighead, shows the couple standing on the Truman Balcony. A judge has permanently blocked radioactive waste from the Manhattan Project from being disposed of at a landfill in Wayne, New York. The decision comes after years of legal battles between environmental groups and the company that owns the landfill. The FDA has been blindsided by a move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto the US market.

The move, which was made without public consultation, has been criticized by health advocates as putting profits before public health. An experimental hepatitis B drug may offer a 'functional cure' for some patients, according to a new study. The drug, called pegylated interferon lambda, has shown promising results in clinical trials.

However, more research is needed to determine its long-term effects. In tech news, experts warn against using rice to dry out your smartphone. Instead, they recommend using silica gel packets or a vacuum to remove moisture from the device.

Finally, Pope Leo XIV has made a historic apology for the Vatican's role in legitimizing slavery. The apology comes as the Catholic Church faces increasing pressure to address its past involvement in the slave trade.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has asked prosecutors not to proceed against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, according to sources. The move is seen as a sign of a potential thaw in US-Venezuelan relations





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Russian Drone Strike Ukraine Romania Federal Judge Sexual Misconduct Claude Lemieux Stanley Cup CBS News Bari Weiss 60 Minutes Argentina Animal Trend Dancing Healthy Aging

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