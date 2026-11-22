A Russian drone strike collapsed a residential building near Kiev trapping fourteen, while a Ukrainian drone hit a cargo ship in the Baltic Sea causing a fire and raising tensions with Finland.

A Russia n drone strike caused a major section of a five-story residential apartment building to collapse in Ukraine's Kiev region on Sunday morning, leaving at least fourteen residents feared trapped under the massive pile of concrete and debris. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the severity of the incident on his social media platform X, stating that part of the structure had been destroyed by the weapon. He praised the rapid response of emergency services, noting that nine individuals had already been successfully evacuated from the damaged building before the situation stabilized.

Local officials reported that two people, including a teenager, were injured during the attack. Emergency service footage captured rescuers searching through the rubble while helping residents descend from the unstable structure using ladders and crane platforms. The fire caused by the strike has been contained, but the search and rescue operation remains active as crews work to locate and extract those still missing beneath the wreckage.

Also read Russian Cargo Ship Sparta II Drifts Into Finnish Waters After Drone Strike in Gulf of Finland

In a coordinated overnight operation, Ukrainian drone strikes targeted facilities in Russia's Krasnodar region, wounding five people according to Russian media reports. Authorities specified that four of the wounded individuals were located in the village of Afipsky, which houses an oil refinery that has been a frequent target of Ukrainian strikes over the past several months. This pattern of targeting infrastructure highlights the escalating depth of the conflict as Ukrainian forces continue to strike energy assets within Russian borders.

Simultaneously, a Ukrainian drone strike hit a Russian cargo vessel named Sparta II in the eastern Gulf of Finland, causing a significant fire. Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo stated that Ukraine has the right to fight back against its aggressor, framing the incident as part of the conflict spilling into neighboring territories. Orpo confirmed the strike occurred in the morning and noted that the ship was anchored while firefighting efforts continued on board.

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Maritime monitoring data indicates the Sparta II departed St Petersburg around 11:00 pm on Saturday and was bound for Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad exclave. The Finnish Defence Forces detected the attack west of Suursaari in international waters. Finland's Border Guard service established a restricted safety zone around the burning ship as it drifted toward Finnish waters, though no immediate danger to other maritime traffic was reported. Rescue operations planned to tow the disabled vessel to Russian jurisdiction.

The incident in the Baltic Sea was followed by reports of a suspected Russian helicopter violating Finnish airspace, drawing a link between the two events according to the Finnish defence minister. These incidents contribute to the growing tension in the Baltic region, with Western nations accusing Moscow of hybrid warfare. The Gulf of Finland serves as a key maritime passage for Russia, leading to the former capital, Saint Petersburg, and has become a potential flashpoint in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Additionally, Poland reported that two Russian missiles landed in its territory on Friday, an act the Polish government condemned as an intentional provocation near European military exercises. The convergence of these events underscores the widening geographical impact of the war, with attacks and violations occurring across multiple borders and impacting neutral nations. Finland immediately informed NATO of the drone strike and enforced temporary restrictions in the airspace and maritime area of the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland.

The Sparta II is under Ukrainian and US sanctions and is suspected of transporting weapons from Syria to Russia. The MarineTraffic website tracked the vessel's movement, confirming its route from St Petersburg to the port of Baltiysk. The Finnish Border Guard service observed the ship on fire and drifting toward Finnish waters after the strike, ensuring safety by setting up a restricted area around the vessel.

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These events represent a significant escalation in the conflict's spillover effects, with direct attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine and retaliatory strikes on Russian territory. The targeting of energy infrastructure in Krasnodar and the maritime attack in the Baltic Sea demonstrate the strategic shifts in tactics employed by both sides. As rescue operations continue in Kiev and diplomatic tensions rise in Europe, the humanitarian and geopolitical consequences of these overnight strikes are expected to have lasting impacts.