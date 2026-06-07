Russian drone hit nuclear fuel storage facility near Chernobyl, Ukraine says

Russia has not publicly commented on the alleged attack on the ‌facility, which is located around ‌9 miles from the Chernobyl plant, the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster.

A view of the containment vessel that protects the remains of reactor number four at the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant and built to contain radiation, after a drone attack in February 2025.

Get unlimited access to ad-free articles and exclusive content. In separate statements, Kyiv’s General Staff and the state atomic agency ⁠said a container-receiving building ​had ⁠been partially destroyed, but that no spent fuel had been stored there ⁠at the time of the attack. Russia has not publicly commented on the alleged attack on the ‌facility, which is located around ‌9 miles from the Chernobyl plant, the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster.

“This ⁠is not the first time Russian forces are putting Ukrainian nuclear facilities at risk,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on X. “Russia’s nuclear blackmail and threats to nuclear safety are systemic, deliberate, and unacceptable. ” In February ‌2025, a Russian attack drone damaged ​a containment arch over the Chernobyl ‌reactor that was ⁠destroyed in the





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