Russian Diplomat Warns of Rising Tensions with NATO, Plans Nuclear Weapons Drills

Sergei Ryabkov, a Russian deputy foreign minister, expressed concern about the escalating tensions between Russia and NATO, particularly in the nuclear sphere. The drills, which will involve thousands of troops and a significant number of weapons, are scheduled to take place from May 19 to 21, 2026. Moscow has boasted of its possession of nuclear weapons and has repeatedly threatened to use them throughout its four-year conflict in Ukraine. These drills, conducted by Russia's armed forces in Belarus, Russia and the Arctic, are also linked to Ukraine, where President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Moscow of preparing a new offensive from Belarus.

A senior Russia n diplomat warned on Tuesday that the risks of a direct clash between Russia and the NATO military alliance are increasing, and that the consequences could be 'catastrophic'.

In an interview with the TASS state news agency, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said there was a growing narrative in European capitals about the 'looming threat of a high-intensity war' with Russia. The drills will involve more than 65,000 soldiers and 7,800 types of equipment and weapons, including more than 200 missile launchers, the ministry added





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