Russian Diplomat Warns of Rising Tensions, Increasing Catastrophic Consequences for Direct NATO Clash

A senior Russian diplomat has voiced concern over escalating tensions between Russia and the NATO military alliance, stating that the risk of a direct clash is increasing and the consequences could be catastrophic.

A senior Russia n diplomat warned on Tuesday that the risks of a direct clash between Russia and the NATO military alliance are increasing, and that the consequences could be 'catastrophic'.

In an interview with the TASS state news agency, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said there was a growing narrative in European capitals about the 'looming threat of a high-intensity war' with Russia. The drills will involve more than 65,000 soldiers and 7,800 types of equipment and weapons, including more than 200 missile launchers, the ministry added





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Russia NATO Diplomat Tensions Drills Nuclear Weapons

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