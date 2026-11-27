“A direct path to nuclear war with Russia is being rehearsed,” Dmitry Polyansky said.

A senior Russian diplomat warned Thursday that the world was inching closer to nuclear war, accusing NATO countries of preparing for a military confrontation with Moscow and participating in attacks on Russian vessels in the Baltic Sea.

Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's permanent representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe , made the remarks as President Donald Trump renewed his calls for Russian President Vladimir Putin to scale back military aggression across Europe. The warning also came a day after Trump's son-in-law and peace envoy Jared Kushner credited Putin with exercising restraint by not using nuclear weapons against Ukraine, saying the Russian leader had offered assurances to American negotiators that he did not intend to do so.

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Newsweek reached out to NATO for comment on Thursday evening. Russia Accuses NATO of Preparing for Military Confrontation Polyansky, speaking in Vienna, pointed to military exercises near Russia's borders, including Freedom Shield 2026, alleging that they were part of preparations to seize Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave situated between NATO members Poland and Lithuania.