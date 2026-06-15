A BBC investigation identifies a young Russian diplomat as the mastermind behind an arson campaign targeting Sir Keir Starmer, part of a larger Russian sabotage and disinformation effort in the UK.

During the trial of three young men charged with an arson campaign against the British Prime Minister, the identity of the mastermind remained unknown. Referred to only as 'El Money', the Russia n-speaking figure operated covertly, sharing target details via encrypted messaging and transferring funds through untraceable cryptocurrency accounts.

However, recent reports from the BBC claim that the man behind the plot is a young Russian diplomat named Evgeny 'EL' Lyukshin, the son of a senior official. At just 23 years old, Lyukshin is said to be well-versed in information warfare, having been trained by spies and propagandists, and is reportedly close to the highest echelons of power in Moscow. Photographic evidence shows him with Russia's deputy foreign minister, Alexander Grushko.

His father is believed to be a senior Russian diplomat who served at the embassy in Denmark, with access to sensitive NATO documents. The BBC alleges that the arson attack was just one part of a larger campaign of sabotage, provocation, and lies orchestrated by the Russian state.

According to their investigation, Russian operatives ran their sabotage and provocation campaign remotely through social media and the messaging app Telegram, creating fake online far-right and Muslim groups to organize acts of vandalism in the UK and stir division and fear. Accounts based in Russia posted lies about the motive for the arson attacks targeting Starmer, which were spread by figures such as far-right anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson.

When approached by the BBC, Lyukshin did not respond to questions about his role. However, within hours of being challenged, the propaganda channel used by 'El Money' disappeared from the internet. The Russian embassy denied any involvement, stating that Russia poses no threat to the United Kingdom or its people.

The BBC's findings were supported by the Financial Times, which reported that 'El Money' was located in Russia and closely aligned with NoName057(16), a pro-Kremlin 'hacktivist' group designated by the US as a Russian 'state-sanctioned project'. Apart from organizing the firebombing of Sir Keir Starmer's home in Islington-occupied at the time by his sister-in-law-'El Money' attempted to exacerbate social tensions in Britain by recruiting individuals to paint anti-Islamic graffiti at mosques and other sites across London.

Those hired were often gullible people motivated solely by financial gain. This was true of the two young men convicted at the Old Bailey for the arson attacks. Roman Lavrynovych, the ringleader, had fled Ukraine with his family and was living in London. Looking for work, he encountered 'El Money' online and agreed to set fire to a car and two properties in north London for £3,000 in cryptocurrency.

He enlisted Stanislav Carpiuc, 27, to help. A third man, Petro Pochynok, 35, was charged but later cleared of conspiracy to damage property by fire. The amateur nature of the plot was evident: within hours of the final attack in May, Lavrynovych was arrested. He was quickly linked to the crime scenes through bus journeys, CCTV footage, and mobile phone tracking.

He was caught on camera buying white spirit at B&Q, and traces of the liquid were found on his Fila trainers. His phone contained reconnaissance photos and videos of the blazes, as well as hundreds of incriminating messages to his co-accused and to 'El Money', an account operated by more than one person. Lavrynovych claimed ignorance of the targets, stating he did not even know who Sir Keir Starmer was.

This was corroborated by a message from 'El Money' after the final blaze. The case highlights the intersection of cyber-enabled foreign interference and domestic vulnerabilities, raising serious questions about national security and the reach of Russian influence operations in the UK





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Russia United Kingdom Arson Plot Diplomat Disinformation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Affidavit: Teen arrested for allegedly stabbing, killing Northwest Side store clerkA 17-year-old boy was detained for questioning at an apartment complex in connection with a fatal stabbing at a Northwest Side business, according to San Antonio police.

Read more »

Houston man charged with capital murder in fatal assault allegedly used screwdriver, records showA 90-year-old man was fatally stabbed with a screwdriver nearly a year ago in southeast Houston. This week, court records indicate capital murder charges were finally presented.

Read more »

Orthodox Jew asks Supreme Court to hear case after city allegedly targeted his home prayer groupAn Orthodox Jewish homeowner asked the Supreme Court to hear his case after he says Ohio city officials targeted him for planning to host a home prayer gathering.

Read more »

Putin and Zelensky Call Trump Ahead of G7 Summit to Discuss Ukraine WarRussian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky separately called U.S. President Donald Trump on his 80th birthday. The calls focused on paths to end the Ukraine war and future U.S.-Russian relations, with Trump emphasizing the need to halt hostilities and his readiness to influence European allies and Ukraine at the upcoming G7 summit. The Kremlin said Trump also noted that Ukrainian strikes on Russian civilian targets complicate a settlement and that a quick end to the war could lead to new U.S.-Russian relations. Meanwhile, the British military seized a Russian-linked tanker in the English Channel as part of enforcement of Ukraine-related oil sanctions.

Read more »