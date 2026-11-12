Russian delegation led by Deputy PM Overchuk visits Kabul for trade and investment talks with Taliban government

A Russian delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk arrived in Kabul Thursday to discuss trade and investment with Afghanistan's Taliban government, the only government Russia formally recognizes.

A Russian delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk arrived in Kabul on Thursday for trade and investment talks with Afghanistan's Taliban government, Afghan officials said.

Russia Expands Ties With Taliban

Russia officially recognized the Taliban government in July 2025 and remains the only country to have done so since the former insurgent group seized power in August 2021, after U.S.-led troops withdrew. Largely isolated from the international community and with a struggling economy, Kabul has been keen to increase foreign investment and open new trade avenues. The visit underscores Moscow's push to expand economic ties with Afghanistan even as most other governments withhold formal recognition.

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Overchuk was met with an honor guard in Kabul before heading into meetings with Afghan Prime Minister Mohammad Hasan Akhund and Abdul Ghani Baradar, the deputy prime minister for economic affairs, according to Russia's Interfax news agency. In posts on its official X social media account, the Afghan government said Baradar stressed Afghanistan's potential for economic development and investment, highlighting its strategic location, rich resources and a large workforce of 24 million people of working age.

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During the meeting, Baradar invited Russian companies to invest in Afghanistan in sectors including mineral extraction, the development of factories, infrastructure and special economic zones. He also said there was scope to expand exports of Afghan agricultural products to Russia, and for Russian investment in Afghanistan's agriculture and livestock farming, the government posted.

Overchuk Highlights Business Cooperation

The deputy prime minister also asked Russia to provide the necessary facilities for Afghan products in Russian markets and to cooperate in reducing transportation and transit costs, according to the government statement. Interfax quoted Overchuk as saying that Russia intends to develop trade ties with Afghanistan. Today our delegation includes more than 70 businessmen representing dozens of Russian companies, many of which already work in Afghanistan, while many want to begin working, Interfax quoted him as saying.

For our part, first of all, we see the task in creating conditions for contacts between business communities to develop normally. Overchuk said companies represented in the delegation are involved in transportation, logistics, agriculture and pharmaceuticals. He said the Afghan government is interested in Russian fertilizers, including in building fertilizer production plants directly in Afghanistan.

The Afghan government statement on the meeting quoted Overchuk as saying that trade between Russia and Afghanistan had more than doubled in the first eight months of 2026, reaching more than $349 million. We see a big interest from the government of Afghanistan in developing relations with Russia, Overchuk said, according to Interfax. And we are ready to support Afghanistan in that.

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First and foremost, so that the economy develops, jobs are created, people have normal incomes and can live peacefully. While no country apart from Russia has offered formal recognition, the Taliban have engaged in high-level talks with many nations and established some diplomatic and economic ties with several countries, including the governments of China and the United Arab Emirates.