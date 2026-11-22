A touching wedding ceremony unites Russian defectors Oksana and Dmytro, who fought for Ukraine, while global tensions rise due to strikes in Poland and the Baltic Sea.

In a striking juxtaposition of personal joy and global conflict, a Russian couple who defected to fight for Ukraine have been united in marriage amidst the backdrop of an intensifying war.

Russian Defectors Marry in Ukraine War

Oksana, known by her call sign Puma, and Dmytro, known as Khant, shared a profound love story that blossomed under the harrowing conditions of battle. After fleeing their homeland following the invasion led by Vladimir Putin, the pair met while serving together in Ukrainian forces. Their relationship evolved from comradeship to deep affection, forged in the fires of combat and sustained by a shared commitment to resisting the regime they originally belonged to.

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The ceremony took place yesterday in the Kyiv region of Ukraine, held on a floating pontoon that was dramatically lit by flaming torches. This setting provided a solemn yet celebratory atmosphere for the union of two individuals who had risked their lives countless times on their journey to this pivotal moment. Dmytro, an ethnic Ukrainian who had traveled nearly one hundred miles from Belgorod to Kharkiv to volunteer, donned his military fatigues for the occasion.

In contrast, Oksana wore a beautiful traditional white dress, accentuated by a cream overcoat embroidered with intricate red floral patterns and a garland placed over her white veil. The ceremony was led and officiated by Denis Kapustin, widely known as White Rex, the notorious commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps.

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Commander Kapustin also took on the traditional role of walking Oksana down the aisle, adding a layer of symbolic significance to the event given his status as a prominent opponent of the Kremlin. Both the bride and groom have extensive and dangerous military backgrounds that underscore the severity of their choices. Dmytro has fought with Ukraine's Kraken unit and the 3rd Assault Brigade, and he now serves actively in the Russian Volunteer Corps.

Oksana has been volunteering since 2022, serving with Ukraine's Territorial Defence Forces and various local volunteer defence formations. Her humanitarian efforts were particularly notable in 2023 when she helped evacuate children and their parents from heavily contested areas such as Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Russian-occupied Oleshky. The officiant, Commander Kapustin, has also endured a perilous path through the war. He has been nicknamed Putin's personal enemy after a substantial five hundred thousand dollar bounty was placed on his head.

His survival became the center of a remarkable deception by the Ukrainian military, which initially claimed he had been assassinated by a drone strike on the front line. The military exploited this narrative to claim the bounty for the Ukrainian war effort, only to dramatically reveal a week later that Kapustin was alive and well. This act of psychological warfare highlights the complex and unpredictable nature of the conflict in which the couple participates.

Conflict Spreads Into Poland

The ethereal love story of Oksana and Dmytro stands in harsh contrast to the increasingly volatile geopolitical landscape surrounding them. Tensions have been rising sharply in Ukraine this week, with the conflict spreading into wider regions. Two Russian missiles and a drone recently slammed into Poland within thirty miles of NATO training exercises, prompting strong diplomatic reactions.

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The NATO Secretary General has vowed to defend every inch of Polish territory, while UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting argued that there must be a response to the Russian incursion. Streeting criticized the disparity between diplomatic posturing and military actions, stating that it is no good for Putin to attend international summits, walk up the red carpet, and speak of peace if heavy bombardment of civilian infrastructure follows in the ensuing days.

Missile Strikes and Drone Attacks

In Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Zelensky, strikes on Friday killed a seven-year-old boy and a twenty-year-old woman, injuring sixty people, including six children. Simultaneously, in the Baltic Sea, a Russian cargo ship named Sparta II, carrying military supplies to the exclave of Kaliningrad, was struck by likely Ukrainian drones.

The smouldering wreckage burned through the night as the vessel drifted into Finnish waters, prompting Prime Minister Petteri Orpo to warn that the war is spilling over into the surrounding regions. These events occur despite trilateral peace talks involving the presidents of Russia, China, and the US, where leaders have discussed nuclear disarmament and diplomatic rapport, illustrating the deep disconnect between diplomatic rhetoric and the brutal reality on the ground.