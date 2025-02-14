Russian Cryptocurrency Expert Released in Prisoner Swap for American

Alexander Vinnik, a Russian cryptocurrency expert who faced Bitcoin fraud charges in the United States, has returned to Russia after being freed in a prisoner swap. Moscow released American Marc Fogel in exchange for Vinnik's freedom.

Alexander Vinnik, a Russia n cryptocurrency expert who faced charges of Bitcoin fraud in the United States , returned to Russia on Thursday after being freed in a prisoner swap . Moscow released American Marc Fogel in exchange for Vinnik's freedom. Vinnik arrived in Moscow after being released from custody in California, according to Russia ’s state Tass and RIA-Novosti news agencies.

Initially, these agencies cited Russian aviation officials and Vinnik's lawyer, stating that he was flown in from Turkey. However, RIA Novosti later quoted Vinnik as saying he arrived in Moscow on a U.S. government plane via Poland. 'I'm already at home with my family, and I can't quite believe it yet,' RIA-Novosti quoted Vinnik as saying.Vinnik, who operated the cryptocurrency exchange BTC-e, was arrested in Greece in 2017 at the request of the U.S. on cryptocurrency fraud charges and was later extradited to the United States. In the US, he pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to commit money laundering. Steve Witkoff, a special envoy for former President Donald Trump, left Russia with Fogel earlier in the week and brought him to the White House, where Trump greeted him on Tuesday. Fogel was arrested in August 2021 for possession of marijuana and was serving a 14-year prison sentence.The White House stated that Fogel's release was part of a diplomatic thaw that could advance negotiations to end the fighting in Ukraine. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trump suggested that the prisoner swap could help anchor a peace deal on Ukraine, saying: 'We were treated very nicely by Russia, actually. I hope that's the beginning of a relationship where we can end that war.





