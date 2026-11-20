Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump faces scrutiny after Russian Kh-101 missiles strike Poland during Coalition of the Willing exercises, sparking NATO condemnation.

Three projectiles, including a confirmed Kh-101 cruise missile, struck Polish territory on Friday morning, prompting immediate condemnation from Warsaw and its NATO allies. The incident occurred during a major Russia n aerial bombardment of Ukraine, with the primary missile impacting a field in the Podkarpackie province, just 47 miles from Nowa Deba. This location is currently hosting British Army 7 Brigade soldiers alongside other European allies as part of the Coalition of the Willing military exercises.

Trump Defended Putin Prior to Border Strike

The geopolitical timing of the attack has drawn intense scrutiny, particularly following remarks made by US President Donald Trump just hours before the incursion. During a historic trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen on November 19, 2026, Trump greeted Vladimir Putin warmly, stating he was his friend. Speaking to Fox News after the summit, Trump characterized previous Russian incursions as accidental, claiming Putin had landed 'a couple of little missiles, by mistake'.

Also read Russian missiles land inside Poland: Everything we know

These comments stand in stark contrast to the immediate response from Polish authorities, who labeled the Friday morning strikes as a deliberate provocation. The incident highlights a significant diplomatic friction point, as US leadership appears to downplay Russian aggression while European and NATO partners view the border violations as an intentional escalation of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Poland Condemns Intentional Russian Provocation

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk explicitly rejected the notion of an accident, calling the event an 'intentional provocation' by Russia. Tusk emphasized that the timing was not coincidental, noting that the strike occurred while the Coalition of the Willing was conducting its exercises in the region. He condemned Russia's attacks and reiterated Poland's unity with its allies in support of Ukraine.

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Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz supported this assessment, stating that the timing of the attack was not accidental. He highlighted that around a dozen countries from the Coalition of the Willing were located near the areas where the Polish air force operated. Kosiniak-Kamysz confirmed that there were three distinct impact sites, with the third site likely involving a jet-powered drone.

NATO Scrambles Jets Amid Airspace Violation

Mark Rutte, the Secretary General of NATO, described the incident as a 'grave violation of Polish airspace'. He noted that the violation led to allied fighter jets being scrambled in response to the threat. Rutte characterized the incident as clearly dangerous, attributing it directly to the consequences of Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.

Ukrainian airspace monitors tracked the Kh-101 missile racing towards Poland minutes before an air-threat alert was sent to citizens in two areas near the border. Residents in the Lublin and Podkarpackie provinces were ordered to shelter in place due to the 'threat of air attack'. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the broader Russian offensive on Friday as one of the largest since the full-scale invasion began in 2022, with reports indicating at least eight people killed and nearly 30 injured in Ukraine.

Coalition Exercises and UK Diplomatic Response

The British Army's 7 Brigade is currently in the Podkarpackie province as part of a two-week exercise that began on November 9. Led by the UK and France, this multinational unit is testing its ability to deploy in Ukraine in the event of a future peace deal. The mission aims to send a message to Russia and the administration of Donald Trump that European countries are escalating their military preparedness.

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UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting arrived in Poland shortly after the strikes to visit the British troops. Streeting stated on X that the situation was very serious and that he would meet with Polish friends to express solidarity. He emphasized that the impact of Russia's illegal war was being felt increasingly in neighbouring countries, reinforcing the UK's commitment to its allies.

Investigation Into Multiple Impact Sites

Polish authorities are currently investigating three specific impact sites to determine the full extent of the damage and the nature of the projectiles. In Nowy Lipowiec, officials confirmed the object was a Kh-101 missile. The second site is also being analyzed for missile debris, while the third site is suspected to involve a jet-powered drone. Kosiniak-Kamysz confirmed that no one was hurt during the incident.

Security camera footage from a farmyard near the village of Chmielek in Bilgoraj county, approximately 29 miles from the Ukrainian border, appeared to capture a falling object and the subsequent explosion. While Moscow has not yet issued an official comment on the strike, it remains unclear whether these were accidental overshoots during the bombardment of Ukraine or a calculated military maneuver. The investigation continues as NATO and EU partners coordinate their diplomatic and military responses.