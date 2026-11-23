A Russian warship docked in Benghazi suffered a drone strike on Sunday, causing injuries but no deaths. Ukraine's SBU is alleged to have carried out the attack on the Black Sea Fleet vessel.

A Russian corvette docked in the Libya n port city of Benghazi was struck by an explosion on Sunday, an incident local authorities and defense analysts attribute to a drone strike. The vessel, identified as the Merkury from Russia's Black Sea Fleet, was preparing for its return journey to Russia when the attack occurred, resulting in injuries among the crew but no reported fatalities. This event marks a significant escalation in the reach of regional conflicts, bringing active combat operations directly into North African waters where Moscow has strategic interests.

Details of the Benghazi Port Attack

The Libyan Government of National Stability, which is backed by General Khalifa Haftar, confirmed that the explosion took place while the Merkury was in port to refuel and resupply. Medical sources reported that several individuals sustained injuries during the incident, but there were no accounts of any deaths resulting from the blast. The government stated that port and naval facilities in Benghazi remained operational, with normal activities expected to resume once the fires were fully extinguished.

Also read Russian Missile Corvette Merkury Destroyed in Benghazi Explosion

Visual evidence of the incident emerged on social media platforms, where videos purported to show the Russian ship engulfed in flames and undergoing secondary explosions within the harbor. Although these videos have not been independently verified by international news organizations, satellite imagery shared by Radio Free Europe reporter Mark Krutov on X provided clear visual confirmation. The high-resolution images captured the Steregushchiy-class corvette Merkury on fire at 7:47 a.m. local time, corroborating the timeline of the event.

Allegations of Ukrainian Involvement

Despite the lack of official confirmation from Kyiv, defense correspondents have pointed to Ukrainian security services as the likely perpetrators of the strike. Axios correspondent Barak Ravid cited sources with knowledge of the operation, stating that the attack was carried out by the SBU, Ukraine's security service. While the Russian and Ukrainian ministries of defense were contacted for comment, no immediate official statements were released regarding responsibility for the destruction.

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The Libyan Government of National Stability issued a stern statement asserting that Libyan territory, including its ports and territorial waters, would not be used as an arena for settling international scores. This declaration underscores the fragile geopolitical balance in the region, as Haftar's administration remains opposed to the Western-supported Government of National Unity based in Tripoli. A fragile nationwide ceasefire between these two rival governments currently holds, but external involvement threatens to destabilize this tenuous peace.

Broader Implications for Russian Interests

This incident is part of a wider pattern of Ukrainian operations targeting Russian assets across Africa and Europe. Investigations have previously revealed that Ukraine maintains a significant military presence in Libya, with approximately 200 specialists operating out of Misrata with the support of the Tripoli-based government. Reports indicate that Ukrainian forces have also assisted Tuareg rebels in Mali against Moscow-backed junta forces, utilizing drone technology to counter Russian military influence on the continent.

Concurrently, Russia has faced direct attacks on its home soil and exclusive economic zones. In the Baltic Sea earlier in the week, the Russian transport ship Sparta II was struck by drones while en route to the exclave of Kaliningrad. Although the crew was evacuated safely, the incident required assistance from Finnish authorities and prompted air raid alerts in the region. These coordinated actions suggest a strategic effort to disrupt Russian logistics and project power far beyond the immediate battlefield of Ukraine.