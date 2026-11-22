The Russian missile corvette Merkury was destroyed in a massive explosion at Libya's Benghazi port. This incident marks a significant blow to Vladimir Putin's navy during its Mediterranean deployment.

The Russian missile corvette Merkury was destroyed in a massive explosion at a port in Libya, delivering a humiliating blow to Vladimir Putin. The £150million warship was engulfed in flames after a blast rocked the Mediterranean port of Benghazi early on Sunday. Video footage captured the anchored vessel erupting in a giant mushroom cloud following a suspected drone attack. This event marks a significant escalation in the maritime dimensions of the conflict involving Ukraine and Russia.

Details of the Benghazi Port Explosion

Naval expert H I Sutton reported that the warship was almost certainly destroyed, although there was no immediate confirmation as to whether it had sunk at its berth or been burnt out. Reports indicated secondary explosions occurred aboard the Project 20380 Steregushchiy-class corvette. The vessel had been in the port for several days, escorting a convoy of Putin regime cargo ships used to transport military supplies. It stopped at the Benghazi port to refuel and resupply on its way back to Russia under maritime co-operation agreements.

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Libyan authorities confirmed a major explosion at the Benghazi naval base but initially suggested it was an ammunition depot rather than the warship itself. Tawfiq al-Shamekh, a spokesman for eastern Libya's emergency authorities, said the flames had been extinguished. He stated that experts were still investigating what triggered the explosion. Firefighters rushed to tackle the inferno as residents were warned to stay away from the scene.

Stakeholder Positions and Suspicions

A Libyan source speculated that Ukraine may have been responsible for the blast but did not give any evidence to support the claim. Italian news agency Agenzia Nova reported that a Russian military vessel or its cargo may have been targeted in an air attack. No one had claimed responsibility for the suspected attack at the time of the report. There was no immediate reaction from Russian authorities regarding the destruction of the Merkury.

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The eastern-based government condemned the suspected attack as a violation of Libya's sovereignty and a threat to maritime safety. They said they would take legal and diplomatic measures against anyone found responsible. The Libyan government emphasized that it would not allow Libyan ports, territory, or territorial waters to be turned into an arena for settling scores or exporting international conflicts.

Related Attacks and Regional Impact

This incident comes just hours after a Russian cargo ship was attacked in the Baltic Sea after being struck by two drones in international waters off the coast of Finland. The vessel, identified as the Sparta II, was attacked just west of Russia's Gogland island. It drifted into Finnish territorial waters before the crew was evacuated. The extent of the damage was being assessed by relevant authorities.

Finland's Defence Forces confirmed the incident, and Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said the attack risked the war spilling over into neighboring areas. The Scandinavian nation's border guard stated that there were no further threats to other vessels or people. Rescue units were at the scene, and Finland was coordinating operations with neighboring countries. The Finnish defence ministry reintroduced temporary aviation and maritime restrictions in the eastern Gulf of Finland as a precaution.

Two medical sources said no deaths had been reported from the Benghazi explosion, but there were injuries. The number and nationalities of those injured were not immediately known. The eastern-based government said port and naval base facilities, including warehouses, were safe. They stated that normal operations would resume once the fire was brought under control and the site was secured. The potential destruction of the Merkury presents a major blow to Putin's navy, which has suffered repeated attacks since the invasion of Ukraine. Air raid sirens also sounded in Kaliningrad over fears of a drone strike on the heavily militarized region.