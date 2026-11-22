Unidentified aircraft struck the Benghazi Naval Base causing massive explosions that destroyed ammunItion depots and a Russian corvette,with conflicting reports on the cause.

Incident at Benghazi Naval Base

Destruction of Russian Naval Asset

Early Sunday morning, the coastal city of Benghazi experienced a series of powerful explosions that sent shockwaves through the region. Occurring at approximately three hundred hours local time, the detonations were reported by residents who were awakened by the sound of aircraft flying overhead followed immediately by heavy blasts emanating from the naval facility. Military sources indicated that unidentified aircraft struck and subsequently destroyed multiple ammunition depots located within the Benghazi Naval Base. The chaos that followed saw armed groups loyal to eastern warlord Khalifa Haftar opening fire indiscriminately into the night sky using anti-aircraft missiles and heavy weaponry, according to local accounts. Eyewitnesses described seeing plumes of smoke,bright flashes and heavy tracer fire illuminating the port area as secondary explosions continued for several minutes. While military observers maintained that the depots were targeted in a coordinated aerial raid, media outlets affiliated with Haftar 's forces dismissed these claims,asserting instead that the blasts were accidental internal incidents.

A significant component of this incident involves the apparent destruction of a Russian naval vessel. A Russian corvette, provisionally identified by naval analysts as the Merkury,was engulfed in flames following the large explosion in the Libyan port. The Merkury, a Project 20380 Steregushchiy-class corvette, was accepted into Russian Navy service in 2023 and is nominally part of the Black Sea Fleet. Due to the ongoing conflict in the Black Sea, the vessel had been operating from Northern Fleet bases in the Arctic before deploying to North Africa. The ship is 104.5 meters long, has a crew capacity of approximately ninety personell, and is armed with a 100 millimeter gun, anti-ship missiles and torpedoes. According to reports, the corvette had been in Benghazi for several days prior to the blast, escorting a convoy of Russian government-linked ships that carry arms exports.

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Identification and Verification Challenges

Naval analyst Sutton provisionally identified the warship as the Merkury based on satellite imagery and intelligence reports. he stated that flames engulfed the ship and that it is almost certAinly destroyed. Several sources confirmed the incident, noting that the Merkury can be seen on fire in multiple satellite images shared with the analyst. Yet, the images have not been built public, and independent verification of the ship's identity or the full extent of the damage remains unavailable. It is still unclear whether the corvette sank at its berth or burned out completely. Libyan civil defense authorities described the event simply as an explosion at an ammunition depot at the Benghazi naval base. No group has officially claimed responsibility for the attack,leaving the origin of the strike ambiguous despite the conflicting narratives regarding its nature.

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Geopolitical Context and Regional Implications

The incident occurs against a backdrop of heightened tensions and previous attacks on Russian vessels in the Mediterranean region. Ukraine has been reported to be behind several attacks on Russian ships in the area, including the sinking of the cargo ship Ursa Major in December 2024, likely using limpet mines and the destruction of the gas carrier Arctic Metagaz off Libya in March 2026, likely by uncrewed surface vessels. If the identification of the destroyed ship as the Merkury holds true, it would mark the second Steregushchiy-class corvette knocked out this year, following a drone strike on its sister ship Boikiy in June. The presence of such advanced Russian military hardware in Libya highlights the complex geopolitical landscape of the region. Meanwhile,diplomatic efforts continue elsewhere, with Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah engaging in talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to strengthen bilateral relations and discussing security matters with Turkish counterparts in Istanbul. The lack of clear attribution for this explosion underscores the volatile nature of the security environment in North Africa.