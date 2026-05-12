Russian Cargo Ship Sinks in Mediterranean Amid Suspicions of Nuclear Reactor Transfer to North Korea

A detailed investigation into the sinking of the Russian vessel Ursa Major reveals it may have been transporting nuclear reactors to North Korea, raising alarms about nuclear proliferation and covert military activities. The ship's catastrophic sinking followed engine explosions and involved multiple international responses, including rescue operations and monitoring efforts by U.S. and Russian forces.

A Russian cargo ship, the Ursa Major, suspected of transporting two nuclear reactors destined for North Korea , met with tragedy in the Mediterranean Sea after suffering three catastrophic explosions and ultimately sinking on December 23, 2024.

The vessel, measuring 466 feet in length, went down in international waters between Spain and Algeria around midday, following a series of dramatic events captured in footage showing the ship listing dangerously after its engines exploded near the Strait of Gibraltar, approximately 60 miles off the Spanish coast. The area was swiftly declared hazardous to shipping, prompting the arrival of a Russian military vessel to oversee rescue operations, with a Spanish Navy patrol boat later joining the effort.

Initially, Russian authorities claimed the ship was en route to Vladivostok after departing from Ust-Luga in the Gulf of Finland, but a subsequent CNN investigation uncovered evidence suggesting the vessel was instead carrying VM-4SG nuclear reactors, typically used in Russia’s Delta IV class ballistic missile submarines. The public manifest reported innocuous cargo like 'manhole covers' and cranes, but the ship’s captain eventually admitted under pressure that the actual cargo included nuclear reactor components.

Despite the ship’s stability following the explosions, it sank shortly after Russian vessels sent flares and additional explosions were reported, sparking further international concern. The aftermath saw the presence of the Yantar, a Russian vessel with research capabilities, hovering over the wreckage for days before additional explosions were detected, possibly targeting the submerged remains.

Months later, the U.S. military responded by deploying a WC135-R 'nuclear sniffer' plane to the site in August 2025 and again in February 2026, highlighting the continuing geopolitical ramifications of the incident





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Russian Cargo Ship North Korea Nuclear Reactors Mediterranean Sinking Geopolitical Tensions

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