A Russian overnight strike on Kiev's energy facilities has wounded five people, including a minor, and severely disrupted heating and water supplies across the Ukrainian capital.

Russia n attacks on energy facilities near Kiev on Friday night resulted in five casualties, including one 14-year-old child, while severely disrupting essential city services. Mayor Vitaly Klitschko confirmed on Saturday that the strikes damaged critical infrastructure in the capital and the neighboring Zhytomyr region, leaving the city's energy supply in an extremely difficult state. The attacks have caused immediate operational failures in the heating and water supply systems that serve the metropolitan area.

The damage to key energy nodes has directly impacted the functionality of municipal services for the city's population of over three million residents. As temperatures approach freezing levels, the widespread outages have created hazardous living conditions for civilians. The disruption extends beyond basic utilities, causing significant interruptions to public transport networks and metro services throughout the capital during the ongoing winter crisis.

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Mayor Klitschko reported that the Northern Bridge, a vital transportation link connecting the eastern and western parts of Kiev across the Dnipro River, was also struck during the overnight assault. Municipal specialists from relevant departments are currently on-site assessing the full extent of the structural damage to this critical infrastructure. Authorities are working to determine the timeline for necessary repairs to restore connectivity between the two halves of the city.

The physical destruction has intensified a sharp political dispute between the city leadership and the central government regarding responsibility for the capital's vulnerable state. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Friday that Kiev is facing the worst energy situation in recent memory. He explicitly attributed the crisis to both the ongoing Russian attacks and the failure of local officials to implement necessary preparations for the heating season.

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Zelenskyy wrote on his X platform that the current emergency was a direct consequence of decisions not taken at the municipal level combined with enemy operations. He emphasized that the failure to prepare adequate defenses against the cold has exacerbated the impact of the Russian military campaign. The President argued that bureaucratic delays and lack of action by city officials have left the population exposed to severe risks during the coldest months of the year.

Mayor Klitschko firmly rejected these accusations, characterizing the President's comments as constant manipulations designed to shift blame. He accused the central government of delaying the approval of the city's resilience plan, which argues that such bureaucratic obstruction has hindered the capital's ability to prepare adequately. Klitschko stated that central authorities have been obstructing efforts to secure the city's infrastructure while failing to provide timely approvals and support.

The strikes highlight the ongoing vulnerability of Ukrainian urban centers to targeted attacks on civilian infrastructure during the winter months. The coordinated damage to facilities in both Kiev and Zhytomyr regions suggests a deliberate effort to degrade the country's energy resilience. The combination of broken heating and water systems poses a significant health and safety risk to the population, particularly for vulnerable groups who rely on these continuous services.

The assessment of the Northern Bridge damage adds a layer of complexity to urban logistics and emergency response capabilities in the capital. With essential transport routes compromised and energy supplies fluctuating, the city faces a prolonged period of instability. The political infighting between national and local leaders further complicates the coordination of relief efforts and long-term infrastructure protection strategies.