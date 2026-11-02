Russian and Ukrainian Hackers Exchange Cyber-Attacks Causing Fake Nuclear Alerts

Rival hacking groups in Russia and Ukraine triggered widespread panic by issuing fake nuclear war alerts through official emergency apps, marking a significant escalation in the digital warfare between the two nations.

Two rival cyber-warfare groups have claimed responsibility for a coordinated series of digital attacks that generated false nuclear war warnings across Russia and Ukraine. The incident, which unfolded on Sunday night, disrupted critical public safety infrastructure in both nations, causing mass confusion and fear among millions of citizens who rely on these systems for immediate threat notifications.

Digital Warfare Escalates Across Borders

The sequence of events began shortly after 11pm on Sunday when Ukraine's primary air raid application was compromised. This app serves approximately 6.7 million daily users, making it one of the most widely used digital tools in the country during the ongoing conflict. Hackers injected fraudulent messages into the system, including a specific warning that Russia had launched a hypersonic Oreshnik missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

Also read Fake warnings of nuclear attack posted on hacked Russian and Ukrainian emergency apps

The Oreshnik weapon is known for its extreme speed, traveling at velocities exceeding 7,000mph. It has previously been utilized by the Kremlin on three distinct occasions to strike targets in the Kyiv region, as well as the cities of Dnipro and Lviv. The inclusion of this specific weapon type in the hoax alerts added a layer of terrifying credibility to the digital intrusion, leveraging recent real-world military actions to amplify public anxiety.

Fake Warnings Target Ukrainian Population

Beyond the missile threat, the compromised Ukrainian system broadcast additional bogus alarms to residents. One message falsely indicated an imminent chemical threat directed at the capital city of Kyiv, while a third alert instructed citizens to stay indoors due to predicted street fighting. These notifications were not uniform in language; some were written entirely in Russian, while others mixed English and Ukrainian text, often containing deliberate spelling errors that signaled their artificial origin.

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Ukraine's Air Force quickly responded to the breach via Telegram, stating that the air alert application appeared to have been subjected to enemy influence. Officials explicitly reassured the public that there was no radiation threat and urged citizens to remain calm while following updates on official channels. Despite the clear denial from military authorities, many users reported feeling terrified by the sudden influx of alarming information.

Retaliatory Strike Hits Russian Emergency Systems

Following the disruption in Ukraine, a new hacking collective named Hitcore claimed responsibility for the attack. This group, which features a logo of a metallic eagle over the Russian flag, provided a link to a dedicated Telegram channel as proof of their involvement. Shortly after this claim emerged, Russian emergency networks became the target of a retaliatory cyber-operation, indicating a tit-for-tat dynamic between opposing digital factions.

Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed that its mobile application suffered a massive cyber-attack resulting in the spread of false information. Regional social media accounts associated with the ministry disseminated messages claiming that nuclear warheads had been launched at all regions of Russia. Residents in the Belgorod border area received urgent Telegram instructions to stockpile food for three weeks in anticipation of an impending nuclear exchange.

Pro-Ukrainian Group Claims Responsibility

The Atesh hacking group, identified as pro-Ukrainian, posted screenshots of the Russian emergency alerts on its Telegram channel early on Monday. The group stated that the Ministry of Emergency Situations application had been hacked and later formally claimed responsibility for the operation. While Atesh has a history of conducting cyber-attacks against Russian entities, independent verification of this specific claim remains unconfirmed by external security analysts.

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The Kremlin attempted to minimize the severity of the breach by characterizing the affected application as a supplementary source of information rather than a core public warning system. Officials emphasized that experts were working to restore normal operations and asked the public to trust only the official website and verified social media accounts of the ministry. However, the incident highlighted vulnerabilities in the digital infrastructure supporting national security communications.

Context of Ceasefire Violations and Impact

This digital confrontation occurred shortly after a six-day ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv ended on Sunday. The truce was reportedly arranged by First Lady Melania Trump, but evidence suggests that Russia utilized the pause to reinforce positions in Oleshky and rotate in new troops. The timing of the cyber-attacks underscores the persistent state of hostility between the two nations, even during periods of diplomatic engagement.

The aftermath of the hacks saw Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation temporarily suspend the emergency app, though other alert mechanisms such as air raid sirens remained functional. Many Ukrainians initially dismissed the alerts as hoaxes, assuming the app had been compromised, while others experienced genuine distress. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the evolving nature of modern warfare, where digital infiltration can cause psychological impact comparable to physical attacks.