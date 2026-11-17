A Soviet-era Russian military transport plane crashed in the Kemerovo region, killing all 17 on board after an engine fire caused it to plummet from the sky.

A Russian military transport aircraft plummeted from the sky and exploded on impact in southwestern Siberia, resulting in the deaths of all 17 individuals on board. The Soviet-era Antonov An-12 cargo plane went down near the remote village of Yagunovo in the Kemerovo region, according to regional authorities and eyewitness accounts. The incident occurred during dark conditions with temperatures hovering around minus 5C, as the aircraft suffered a catastrophic engine failure mid-flight.

Critical Details of the Crash Site

The crash site was located approximately 1,850 miles east of Moscow and 505 miles from Novosibirsk, the unofficial capital of Siberia. The plane was en route to Kansk in the Krasnoyarsk region, which hosts the Kansk-Dalny military airbase known for housing MiG-31 interceptor jets utilized in the conflict in Ukraine. This military transport plane had departed from the Novosibirsk area when the disaster unfolded, marking a significant loss of personnel and equipment far from the active battlefields of Ukraine, which are situated some 2,100 miles away from this location.

Also read Grand Canyon plane crash; Nationwide alert test scheduled for tomorrow

Mechanism of the Mid-Air Emergency

Reports indicate that one of the aircraft's engines caught fire while the plane was in the air, triggering a steep, nose-first dive that witnesses described as falling like a stone. Footage captured the aircraft plummeting from the sky before erupting into a massive fireball upon hitting the ground. Ilya Seredyuk, the regional governor of Kemerovo, confirmed that emergency services arrived at the scene to manage the aftermath. A fire that broke out following the crash has since been extinguished, allowing officials to begin their investigation into the exact sequence of mechanical failures.

Stakeholder Positions and Witness Accounts

Kremlin-loyal Readovka news outlet reported that there were six crew members and a dozen passengers on board at the time of the crash, with all 17 individuals feared dead. While some reports initially suggested the number of souls on board was 17 or fewer, the official count remains consistent with a total of 17 fatalities. One woman who witnessed the event stated she was looking out her window when she saw the plane flying while on fire, only for it to suddenly plunge downward and explode. Another source confirmed the engine failure caused the uncontrollable descent, highlighting the speed and violence of the event.

Advertisement

Impact on Regional Infrastructure

The Kansk-Dalny airbase, the plane's intended destination, is a strategic military installation that plays a role in regional defense operations. The loss of the Antonov An-12, an aging aircraft likely between 53 and 69 years old, removes critical transport capacity from the region's military logistics network. No initial report was available regarding the specific mission of the plane when it crashed, leaving questions open about the cargo or troops it may have been transporting. The Russian military has yet to release further details on the operational purpose of this specific flight.

Next Steps and Official Response

Regional governor Ilya Seredyuk stated that he personally went to the scene and that the region is providing necessary assistance to the victims' families and responders. Emergency services are currently working on site to secure the wreckage and support the investigation. As this is a developing story, more information is expected to follow as investigators determine the precise cause of the engine fire and the subsequent loss of control. The event underscores the risks associated with operating older military aviation assets in harsh Siberian conditions.