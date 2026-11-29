Russian attacks kill at least three people across Ukraine while Moscow claims shooting down over 1,000 Ukrainian drones overnight in escalated aerial warfare.

Russia n attacks killed at least three people and wounded more than a dozen across Ukraine on Sunday, while Russia reported shooting down more than 1,000 Ukrainian drones for the second consecutive night. The simultaneous escalation in aerial bombardments occurs even as both nations engage in U.S.-mediated talks aimed at ending the war that began with Moscow's full-scale invasion nearly five years ago.

Aerial Assaults Damage Infrastructure Across Regions

In the Odesa region, authorities confirmed that one person was killed and three others were wounded when a strike set the fourth and fifth floors of a 14-story apartment building on fire. The attack also damaged parked vehicles in the vicinity, according to local officials. The incident highlights the increasing frequency of strikes on residential structures in Ukrainian cities.

Also read At least 10 reported killed across Ukraine as Russia downs near-record number of drones

Elsewhere in the Odesa region, the State Emergency Service reported damage to a farm and a large fire that broke out at warehouses holding toys and household appliances. Two additional people were injured in these separate incidents within the same region, compounding the humanitarian toll of the overnight attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Rescue Operations and Casualties in Zaporizhzhia

In Zaporizhzhia, regional Governor Ivan Fedorov stated that rescuers successfully pulled a 14-year-old girl from the rubble after guided aerial bombs struck the city center. Tragically, her mother was killed in the explosion, and two other individuals sustained injuries. The strike destroyed nearby houses and caused further damage to other buildings in the area.

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Government officials in Zaporizhzhia emphasized the devastating impact of guided aerial bombs on densely populated zones. The rescue operation underscored the urgent humanitarian challenges faced by emergency services as they respond to direct hits on urban centers in southern Ukraine.

Kremenchuk Strike and Drone Interception Figures

Late Saturday, a Russian drone hit the courtyard of an apartment building in the city of Kremenchuk in central Ukraine's Poltava region. Regional Governor Vitalii Dyakivnych reported that the blast killed one person and injured six others. The attack on the residential courtyard illustrates the persistent threat of drone warfare to civilian safety in central Ukrainian towns.

Ukraine's air force stated that Russia launched 140 drones at Ukraine overnight. According to preliminary figures released on Sunday, Ukrainian defenses shot down or suppressed 101 of these drones. These interception numbers reflect the intense air defense activity required to mitigate the scale of Russian aerial assaults on multiple fronts.

Massive Drone Claims and Border Incidents in Russia

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed on Sunday that its air defenses intercepted 1,017 Ukrainian drones overnight over 19 Russian regions and Russian-occupied Crimea. The ministry did not disclose the total number of drones launched by Ukraine or how many successfully reached their intended targets. This claim marks a significant escalation in reported aerial engagements between the two militaries.

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The Ministry's statement came a day after it reported shooting down 1,246 Ukrainian drones overnight into Saturday, representing one of the highest single-night counts recorded since the start of the war. Despite these claims, local officials in Russia's Belgorod border region confirmed that five people were wounded in a Ukrainian drone attack on Sunday, indicating that not all incoming threats are neutralized before impact.