A Russian colonel identified as Dmitry Lobodin, 57, chief navigator of the 6th Air and Air Defence Army, was killed by a remote-controlled car bomb in St Petersburg on Thursday morning. Russian outlet Fontanka reported the device was attached to the underside of his SUV, which exploded as it left a residential courtyard on Kolpinsky Prospekt.

A Russian colonel was killed in a car bomb ing in St Petersburg on Thursday morning after a remote-controlled explosive device detonated under his SUV, according to Russian news outlet Fontanka.

The blast occurred on Kolpinsky Prospekt as the vehicle left the courtyard of a residential building. The victim is believed to be Dmitry Lobodin, 57, who held the position of chief navigator in Russia's 6th Air and Air Defence Army. TV channel 78.ru reported that the dead colonel was the chief navigator of that army, matching Lobodin's description. He was not initially named by officials, but Russian outlet 78 identified him by his position.

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Agentsvo, a respected online media outlet, said Lobodin's phone did not answer after the explosion. His wife ended the conversation when the editor of Agentsvo began to ask questions and declined a second call. The house where he is registered is located 400 metres from the site of the explosion, Agentsvo revealed.

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Details of the St Petersburg Car Bomb

Fontanka reported that the explosive was attached to the underside of the SUV just before it left the residential courtyard, indicating the device had likely been planted earlier while the vehicle was parked. Footage of the explosion was captured in Shushary, in the city's Pushkin district, showing a deafening boom lighting up the night sky. Initial reports said a second person in the car, a family member, was wounded, but Fontanka later reported that the colonel was alone.

Traffic was blocked near the explosion as emergency services rushed to the scene. The use of a remote-controlled device highlights the sophisticated tactical approach employed by those behind the attack, allowing the perpetrators to strike and escape without being present. There will be immediate suspicions that Ukraine's secret services are behind the attack. Russia has consistently blamed Ukrainian secret services for a succession of car bombings targeting senior military and security figures.

Ukraine's so-called Book of Executioners website alleges Lobodin directly participated in the open military invasion. This killing is part of a broader pattern of violence that has seen multiple senior Russian military figures and defense contractors eliminated through car bombs in recent years. Russia has blamed Ukraine for these attacks, which have increasingly targeted the upper echelons of the military command structure and logistical support network.

Pattern of Attacks on Russian Military Figures

The strategy appears aimed at disrupting command and control capabilities and instilling fear among those responsible for the war effort. Each incident has followed a similar modus operandi, involving remote-controlled explosives or pressure plates triggered as the target vehicle moves, making defense difficult. The death of the St Petersburg colonel follows a string of significant losses for the Russian military establishment in 2025 and earlier.

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In April 2025, Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik was killed in a car bomb explosion in the Moscow region, demonstrating that even top-ranking generals are not immune. Just days later, on 22 December 2025, another Lieutenant General, Fanil Sarvarov, died in a car bomb in Moscow. The targeting extends beyond active combat commanders to include logistical supporters.

Damir Davydov, who supplied missiles and artillery ammunition for the Russian Ministry of Defense, was killed on June 9 after an explosive device detonated while his BMW X3 was driving near a residential building. Most recently, on August 28, Lieutenant Colonel Sergei Sechkov, aged 43 from Russia's Aerospace Forces, was killed in a car bomb explosion in Moscow.

Broader Shadow War Between Russia and Ukraine

Another officer of the 6th Air and Air Defence Army, Lt-Col Sergei Sechkov, died in a car bombing in August, further illustrating the widespread nature of this campaign. As authorities in Russia investigate the latest bombing, the political and military implications remain significant for both Moscow and Kyiv. The consistent attribution of these attacks to Ukrainian services underscores the intensifying shadow war between the two nations, with intelligence agencies engaging in covert operations to degrade military capabilities.

The inability of Russian security services to protect senior officers, even in major urban centers like St Petersburg and Moscow, suggests vulnerabilities in personal security protocols for high-ranking officials. This developing story continues to unfold as investigators work to identify the perpetrators and prevent further attacks, while international observers monitor the escalation of targeted violence in the region.