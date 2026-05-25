Russia is preparing to launch strikes against Ukraine in response to recent Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory. The international community remains concerned about the escalating tensions between the two countries.

Sergey Lavrov, Russia ’s foreign minister, has warned that Russia n forces will launch systematic and sustained strikes against facilities located in Kyiv in response to Ukrainian strikes on Russia n territory.

The Russian government has recommended that the United States, along with other states with missions in Kyiv, ensure the evacuation of their diplomatic personnel and other citizens from the city. The statement also called for foreign citizens and diplomats to leave the city.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces have been countering with an air campaign of their own, launching a barrage of missiles and drones at Kyiv over the weekend. The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russian forces launched 90 missiles and 600 drones, including 36 ballistic missiles, which caused significant damage across the city. As the situation remains volatile, Ukrainian leaders have emphasized the need for strengthened protection and support for air defense.

Russia has carried out several large-scale attacks across Ukraine since the three-day ceasefire, which was pursued in order to safely hold a scaled-down victory parade to commemorate the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II





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