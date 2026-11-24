Dmitry Medvedev warned that Russia could carry out a preventive nuclear attack if certain conditions are met, claiming Ukraine and NATO allies have already created situations that could justify nuclear use.

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, issued a stark warning on Monday that Russia reserves the right to conduct a preventive nuclear strike under specific circumstances. The Russia n official argued that the transfer of nuclear weapons from Western allies to Kyiv would provoke a legitimate and mandatory nuclear response from Moscow. This assertion arrives amid heightened geopolitical tensions and follows a significant diplomatic development involving the leaders of the world's three largest nuclear powers.

Medvedev detailed these positions in an article published in the Moscow Journal of International Law and excerpted by the state news agency TASS. He stated that the massive use of non-nuclear means causing catastrophes makes a preventive nuclear attack by the Russian Federation possible. The warning specifically targeted Ukraine and its Western allies, claiming they have already crossed thresholds that could push Moscow toward considering nuclear weapons. He emphasized that Kyiv and its sponsors must not harbor dangerous illusions about the consequences of their actions.

Also read Putin ally warns NATO has crossed Russia's nuclear strike red line

The remarks come just days after a historic summit in Shenzhen, China, on November 19, where President Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. During this gathering, the leaders of the three nuclear powers agreed to pursue talks aimed at reducing nuclear risks and preventing proliferation. Although the summit produced no immediate major breakthrough on arms reductions, the leaders reaffirmed in a joint declaration that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.

In his article, Medvedev acknowledged that Russia has not used nuclear weapons during the war in Ukraine because it has not considered them necessary at this stage. He wrote that so far, the course of events in the Ukrainian crisis has not created a state of direct necessity to use nuclear weapons. However, he warned that this calculation could change if certain scenarios unfold. Medvedev argued that while Russia's nuclear doctrine does not explicitly authorize preventive nuclear strikes, catastrophic conventional attacks or the transfer of nuclear arms to Ukraine could justify preemptive action.

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Medvedev cited a 1996 International Court of Justice advisory opinion to support his legal arguments regarding national security. He contended that international law does not categorically prohibit the use of nuclear weapons when a state's survival is at stake. The court had concluded that while the threat or use of nuclear weapons generally violates international humanitarian law, it did not definitively resolve whether such use would be lawful in extreme circumstances of self-defense. This legal interpretation aligns with Medvedev's claim that Russia has both the right and obligation to use nuclear weapons in various situations.

The Russian official also accused NATO members of undermining nonproliferation efforts by criticizing Germany's participation in nuclear deterrence arrangements. He argued that NATO's nuclear-sharing policies do not represent a universally accepted interpretation of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. Furthermore, Medvedev accused the United States of applying double standards toward Iran, stating that Washington used nonproliferation fears to justify military action against Tehran while pursuing its own objectives. These comments intensify the rhetorical clash between Moscow and the West over the nearly five-year war in Ukraine.

Despite Medvedev's aggressive rhetoric, the recent meeting between Trump, Putin, and Xi represents a significant diplomatic milestone in managing global nuclear risks. The leaders met against the backdrop of continuing military support from NATO for Kyiv and ongoing Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously warned that Putin has launched World War III, while Putin has prioritized strengthening Russia's nuclear triad. The agreement to discuss nuclear risk reduction suggests a mutual desire to avoid direct conflict between nuclear-armed states, even as tensions remain high in the region.

Medvedev's warnings highlight the fragile balance between deterrence and escalation in the current geopolitical landscape. As NATO continues to provide military aid to Ukraine, Moscow maintains that certain red lines have been approached or crossed. The recent diplomatic efforts in Shenzhen indicate that major powers recognize the dangers of unchecked nuclear proliferation. However, the absence of concrete arms reduction agreements means that the threat of nuclear escalation remains a central feature of international relations. The world now watches to see if the talks initiated in Shenzhen will lead to meaningful de-escalation or if Medvedev's warnings foreshadow further dangerous developments.