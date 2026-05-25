Russia vows more strikes on Kyiv after major attack

Russia has threatened to target decision-making centres and command posts in Kyiv, following a major strike on the city that killed four and injured over 100 people. The US has been warned to evacuate its diplomats, while Ukraine has dismissed the threats as 'rhetoric'. Ukraine's military has also denied Russian claims that it targeted a student dormitory in the occupied Ukrainian city of Starobilsk.

Russia has threatened to launch more 'systematic strikes' on Kyiv , just days after carrying out one of its largest attacks on Ukraine 's capital since the start of the invasion.

Russia's foreign ministry has called on foreign nationals and diplomats in Kyiv to leave 'as soon as possible', warning civilians to stay away from government and military buildings. The ministry has also warned the US to pull its diplomats from its Kyiv embassy, following a conversation between Russian foreign ministry Sergei Lavrov and US secretary of state Marco Rubio





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