Ukraine's General Staff reports Russian forces exploited the six-day humanitarian pause in Oleshky to strengthen military lines, while US First Lady Melania Trump facilitated evacuations.

The Ukrainian General Staff has accused Russian military units of exploiting a recent six-day ceasefire in the southern town of Oleshky to reinforce their defensive positions and expand logistical capabilities. This accusation emerged as the temporary halt in hostilities concluded, revealing a sharp divergence between the humanitarian intent of the truce and the tactical actions observed on the ground during the pause.

Strategic Exploitation of Humanitarian Pause

The Ukrainian military command stated that while its own Defense Forces strictly adhered to the agreed-upon terms, Russian troops utilized the window to rotate units, construct fortifications, and enhance anti-drone defenses along key roads. The General Staff highlighted increased logistics activity, including the delivery of ammunition, which they interpreted as evidence of Russia preparing for future offensives rather than engaging in genuine peacebuilding efforts.

Also read Oleshky Civilians Reunited with Family After Historic Humanitarian Ceasefire Brokered by Trump

Melania Trump Mediates Evacuation Efforts

US First Lady Melania Trump served as the primary mediator for this diplomatic initiative, which aimed to facilitate the delivery of aid and the evacuation of civilians from the frontline community. According to statements released on X, approximately 800 residents were successfully evacuated from Oleshky during the operation, marking a significant humanitarian achievement amidst the ongoing conflict in the region.

Kremlin Denies Tactical Gains Accusations

In response to the allegations, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated he possessed no specific intelligence regarding Russian military movements but assumed that Ukrainian forces had similarly used the ceasefire period to regroup and reorganize their troops. This reciprocal assumption underscores the mutual distrust that characterizes the current phase of negotiations and local truces in the war zone.

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Divergent Assessments of Truce Compliance

Ukraine's human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets asserted that both sides upheld their obligations throughout the duration of the ceasefire, presenting a contrasting view to the General Staff's operational report. Meanwhile, Russian human rights commissioner Yana Lantratova noted that fewer than 750 people remained in Oleshky after the evacuations and announced plans for monthly aid deliveries under Trump's mediation framework.

Ongoing Security Threats in Kherson Region

Despite the expiration of the local pause at 2100 GMT on Sunday, security concerns persist across the Kherson region, with Oleksandr Prokudin reporting aerial attacks or shelling on 16 settlements in Ukrainian-controlled territory within twenty-four hours. Yaroslav Shanko confirmed a drone strike in central Kherson without casualties, while the 34th Separate Marine Brigade Borysfen warned residents to remain vigilant against air raid sirens due to continued Russian preparations.