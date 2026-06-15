Russia unleashes a barrage on Ukraine, killing 11 and damaging a religious landmark, officials say

The barrage damaged civilian sites and a revered religious landmark, the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, an 11th-century monastery complex. Russia’s Defense Ministry said the strikes targeted defense and industrial facilities in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro.

By Hanna Arhirova and Illia Novikov, Associated PressRescue workers try to put out a fire at the Dormition Cathedral of thousand-year-old Monastery of Caves, also known as Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, following a Russian strike on Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, June 15, 2026.

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia fired hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles at Ukraine’s biggest cities in an overnight barrage that killed at least 11 people and set fire to a world-renowned religious landmark, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials said Monday. The attacks on the capital of Kyiv, and the second-largest city of Kharkiv, came after Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke separately by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday.

The exchange suggests Washington hasn’t given up on its diplomatic efforts to stop the fighting that followed Moscow’s all-out invasion of its neighbor in February 2022. The war in Ukraine is also set to feature in talks Tuesday by G7 leaders at a summit in France. Zelenskyy and Trump are due to attend, with the Ukrainian leader pushing his country’s plight while the Iran war diverts international attention.

“This is how Russia shows the world its intention to continue the war,” Zelenskyy said in a post on X, referring to the overnight attack on civilian sites that included the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, an 11th-century monastery complex. “It is very important that there be a response from the G7 countries ... and that this response be decisive and substantive; more pressure on the aggressor and more support for Ukraine’s air defense, especially anti-ballistic capabilities,” he said.

Firefighters try to put out a fire at a city marketplace following a Russian missile and drone attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, June 15, 2026. Accompanied by Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, center, left, and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, enters the Dormition Cathedral of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, which was damaged in an overnight drone attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, June 15, 2026.

Zelenskyy said the Russian strikes killed 11 civilians and emergency workers and wounded 53 across Ukraine. Five were killed in Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, where at least 30 others were also wounded, including two children aged 5 and 6, according to Tymur Tkachenko, head of the city’s Military Administration. A series of powerful explosions were heard across Kyiv, with a wave of ballistic missiles followed by Shahed drones as many people sought shelter underground.

Clouds of black smoke drifted over the city. Five strikes hit civilian sites in the city’s Shevchenkivskyi district in under 30 minutes, Tkachenko said, including a 25-story apartment building, while a market and a grocery store caught fire. In the Obolonskyi district, a nine-story residential building took a direct hit. Russia’s Defense Ministry said the strikes targeted defense and industrial facilities in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro, including enterprises and workshops producing components for long-range drones and cruise missiles.

It said that a workshop producing medium- and long-range drones located on the premises of the Dovzhenko film studios in Kyiv was among the targets hit. Russia also claimed to have hit Kyiv’s Radar plant, which it said makes drone components, and the Mayak plant that it said makes Ukraine’s Flamingo long-range cruise missiles. Military conscription offices in Kyiv were also struck, it said.

A woman reacts looking at a house damaged after a Russian strike on Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, June 15, 2026. A helicopter drops water from a drop tank onto a fire at a market after a Russian strike on Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, June 15, 2026. In Kyiv, smoke billowed around the golden domes of the Dormition Cathedral in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, a revered religious landmark.

Its roof caught fire during the attack, said Metropolitan Epiphanius, head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. He condemned the strike as another Russian crime “against humanity, against history, against Christianity,” and appealed for prayers to save the site. The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, also known as the Monastery of the Caves, is a sprawling complex of monasteries and churches, including some underground, built between the 11th and 19th centuries.

Some of the churches at the UNESCO-listed World Heritage site are connected by a labyrinthine complex of caves spanning more than 600 meters . Zelenskyy said the damage was caused by two Russian drones and called the attack Moscow’s “biggest crime yet against Christian culture. ” He visited the scene with Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and other government officials. The cathedral, churches and other buildings overlook the Dnieper River and have been a pilgrimage site for centuries.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said the attack was the “equivalent, for us French, of a bombing of Notre Dame” in Paris. Ukraine’s National Commission for UNESCO, which coordinates the country’s cooperation with the U.N. educational, scientific and cultural body, urged the international community to step up pressure on Moscow to stop its invasion and to throw it out of the organization.

“By destroying Ukraine’s cultural heritage, seeks to erase historical memory and inflicts damage upon the heritage of all humankind,” the commission said in a statement. Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed, without offering evidence, that the complex was hit by one of Ukraine’s U.S.-made Patriot air defense missiles, saying that it might have veered off course due to its age.

Policemen collect fragments of a Russian drone in front of a house damaged after a Russian strike on Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, June 15, 2026. Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 70 missiles and 611 drones overnight, primarily targeting Kyiv, while also striking the cities of Dnipro and Kharkiv. The military said air defenses intercepted or electronically suppressed 632 aerial targets, including 50 missiles and 582 drones.

Preliminary data showed 20 ballistic missiles and 27 attack drones hit 42 locations across the country, while debris from intercepted drones fell at 12 sites. Associated Press writers Samuel Petrequin in London and Barry Hatton in Lisbon, Portugal, contributed.





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